Demonetisation helped to reduce black money, increase tax compliance and given a boost to transparency: PM





08 NOV 2020 3:00PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said “Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalization and given a boost to transparency.

The Prime Minister also said “These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress.”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1671214