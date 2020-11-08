(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 08 novembre 2020
Prime Minister’s Office
Demonetisation helped to reduce black money, increase tax compliance and given a boost to transparency: PM
Posted On:
08 NOV 2020 3:00PM by PIB Delhi
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said “Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalization and given a boost to transparency.
The Prime Minister also said “These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress.”

These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress. #DeMolishingCorruption pic.twitter.com/A8alwQj45R
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020
