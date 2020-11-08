domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
DEMONETISATION HELPED TO REDUCE BLACK MONEY, INCREASE TAX COMPLIANCE AND GIVEN A BOOST TO TRANSPARENCY: PM

NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

Demonetisation helped to reduce black money, increase tax compliance and given a boost to transparency: PM

08 NOV 2020

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said “Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalization and given a boost to transparency. 

The Prime Minister also said “These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress.”  

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1671214

