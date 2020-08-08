(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 08 agosto 2020

Author/Editor:

Benjamin Carton

;

Emilio Fernández Corugedo

;

Benjamin L Hunt

;

Simon Voigts

Publication Date:

August 7, 2020

Electronic Access:

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

The Global Integrated Monetary and Fiscal model (GIMF) is a multi-region, forward-looking, DSGE model developed at the International Monetary Fund for policy analysis and international economic research. This paper documents the incorporation of demographic features into the model. The analysis presented illustrates how these new features enable the model to estimate some of the macroeconomic consequences of changing demographics.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/08/07/Demographic-Transition-and-Pension-Reforms-Adding-Demographics-to-GIMF-49601