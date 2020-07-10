venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGE, TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES, AND GROWTH: A CROSS-COUNTRY ANALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 10 luglio 2020

Publication | July 2020


Demographic Change, Technological Advances, and Growth: A Cross-Country Analysis

This paper revisits the impact of population aging on economic growth and explores how technological advancement affects this relationship.

The empirical analysis suggests that a growing share of older people combined with a shrinking working-age population lowers economic growth. The paper also finds that technological advancement and adoption help older cohorts contribute more to growth. Increased life expectancy and labor productivity also help older age-groups contribute to growth, while higher robot density narrows the difference between older and younger people’s contributions to growth. Improved total factor productivity enhances the growth contribution of people aged 50 and above.

Contents 

  • Introduction
  • Impact of Population Aging on Growth
  • Impact of Demographic Change on Growth
  • Technological Advancements and the Impact of Aging on Growth
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix
Author 
Type 
Series 
Subjects 
  • Aging and the elderly, Economic data, Economics, Information and communications technology, Labor and employment, Social development and protection
Pages 
Dimensions 
SKU 
ISSN 
  • 2313-6537 (print)
  • 2313-6545 (electronic)
Citable URI 

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/618796/ewp-617-demographic-change-tech-advances-growth.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/618796/ewp-617-demographic-change-tech-advances-growth.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.adb.org/publications/demographic-change-technological-advances-growth

