martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
Breaking News

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

BREXIT: ANCORA LONTANO L’ACCORDO

PYONGYANG ACCUSA SEUL DI ATTI OSTILI E INTERROMPE TUTTI I CONTATTI

COREA DEL NORD INTERROMPERA’ TUTTE LINEE DI COMUNICAZIONI CON LE AUTORITA’ SUDCOREANE

KONING BRENGT WERKBEZOEK AAN NEDERLAND ISOLEERT IN KADER VAN ENERGIETRANSITIE

BRASILE, UNA CAMPAGNA PER SOSPENDERE L’ATTIVITà MINERARIA DURANTE LA PANDEMIA

STATI UNITI: UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO UCCISO DA UN AGENTE

MOZIONI TEST SIEROLOGICI ED EMERGENZA CLIMATICA: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO IN AULA

Agenparl

DEMENTIA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT: TWO MODELS TO PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 09 giugno 2020

Part of the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center web seminar series, sponsored by the Administration for Community Living.

Register now for FREE

The National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center webinar series is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
ASA membership is not required.

Includes 1 complimentary CE credit*

If you require ADA accommodation to participate in this web seminar, please contact Steve Moore at your earliest convenience to make arrangements – <a

An introduction to critical issues in the dementia workforce will be presented. The CATCH-ON program at Rush University Medical Center is addressing workforce needs in unique ways through its Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program. Dr. Erin Emery-Tiburcio will discuss various aspects of CATCH-ON, including the development of Dementia Friendly Communities in Illinois and resources for building your local dementia workforce. A second dementia workforce program example will be provided by Ms. Katelyn Marschall. Ms. Marschall will provide an overview of the Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program and how the Dementia Care Specialist Program impacts people with dementia and their families. Practical resources for dementia professionals developed for use in community-based settings will also be provided.

Participants in this web seminar will be able to:

  • List three resources available to them in building a local dementia workforce;
  • Identify the four steps in creating a dementia-friendly community;
  • Describe the three pillars of the Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program; and
  • Identify one dementia-related resource they can adapt for their community.

Presenters:

Erin%20Emery-Tiburcio%20%20%20pro%20headshot.jpgDr. Erin Emery-Tiburcio is an Associate Professor in Geriatric & Rehabilitation Psychology at Rush University Medical Center. She is the Co-Director of the Rush Center for Excellence in Aging and CATCH-ON, the Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program based at Rush. Katelyn Marschall is the Dementia Care Systems Specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. She manages the Dementia Care Specialist program as well as federal and state grants related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Katelyn also supports the work of the Wisconsin State Dementia Plan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.asaging.org/web-seminars/dementia-workforce-development-two-models-prepare-future

Post collegati

DEMENTIA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT: TWO MODELS TO PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE

Redazione

GAO-20-449, 2019 LOBBYING DISCLOSURE: OBSERVATIONS ON LOBBYISTS’ COMPLIANCE WITH DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS [REISSUED WITH REVISIONS ON JUN. 9, 2020.], MARCH 31, 2020

Redazione

PISTA CICLABILE DI VIA NIZZA, APPROVATO IL PROGETTO DEL TRATTO TRA PIAZZA CARDUCCI E VIA BIGLIERI. LAVORI PER 300MILA EURO

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID-19: AMPLIATE E INTEGRATE LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA RIAPERTURA, PREVISTE REGOLE ANCHE PER LA RIPARTENZA DEL SETTORE RICREATIVO.

Redazione

AN EXPERIMENTAL AND FIRST-PRINCIPLE INVESTIGATION OF THE CA-SUBSTITUTION EFFECT ON P3-TYPE LAYERED NAXCOO2

Redazione

UNCOVERING THE CHEMISTRY OF C–C BOND FORMATION IN C-NUCLEOSIDE BIOSYNTHESIS: CRYSTAL STRUCTURE OF A C-GLYCOSIDE SYNTHASE/PRPP COMPLEX

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More