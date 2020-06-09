DEMENTIA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT: TWO MODELS TO PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 09 giugno 2020

Part of the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center web seminar series, sponsored by the Administration for Community Living.

An introduction to critical issues in the dementia workforce will be presented. The CATCH-ON program at Rush University Medical Center is addressing workforce needs in unique ways through its Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program. Dr. Erin Emery-Tiburcio will discuss various aspects of CATCH-ON, including the development of Dementia Friendly Communities in Illinois and resources for building your local dementia workforce. A second dementia workforce program example will be provided by Ms. Katelyn Marschall. Ms. Marschall will provide an overview of the Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program and how the Dementia Care Specialist Program impacts people with dementia and their families. Practical resources for dementia professionals developed for use in community-based settings will also be provided.

Participants in this web seminar will be able to:

List three resources available to them in building a local dementia workforce;

Identify the four steps in creating a dementia-friendly community;

Describe the three pillars of the Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program; and

Identify one dementia-related resource they can adapt for their community.

Presenters:

Dr. Erin Emery-Tiburcio is an Associate Professor in Geriatric & Rehabilitation Psychology at Rush University Medical Center. She is the Co-Director of the Rush Center for Excellence in Aging and CATCH-ON, the Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program based at Rush. Katelyn Marschall is the Dementia Care Systems Specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. She manages the Dementia Care Specialist program as well as federal and state grants related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Katelyn also supports the work of the Wisconsin State Dementia Plan.

