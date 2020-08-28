venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Agenparl

DELL'S QUARTERLY RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES ON REMOTE WORK BOOST

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 (Reuters) – Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N> on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue and beat profit estimates on robust demand for its notebooks and software products for remote work and online learning.
Shares of the company were up 2% in trading after the bell.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapid shift to cloud, spurring demand for products that allow organizations to carry on, even as millions of people around the globe work from home to stay safe, and schools to hold virtual classes.
Orders for Dell from the education sector jumped 24% in the second quarter ended July 31, and government orders rose 16%.
The company also saw an uptick in demand for its gaming systems, including Alienware as more people turned to gaming during stay-at-home …

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/dells-quarterly-results-beat-estimates-remote-work-boost/9239

