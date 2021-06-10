(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC02246F, Highlight

Fei Lu, Huiwen Zhang, Wei Pan, Na Li, Bo Tang

As a paramount factor to restrict the potential action of drugs and biologics, nanoplatforms based on dynamic covalent chemistry have been demonstrated as promising candidates to fulfill the full requirements…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/5_whQCb9DM0/D1CC02246F