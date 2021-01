(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 30 gennaio 2021 The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) continues to prepare for the arrival of a statewide snow event. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County from 7:00 a.m. Sunday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, and Winter Storm Watch for Kent County and Sussex County from 10:00 a.m. Sunday to 10:00 […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/01/30/deldot-winter-storm-update-1-3/