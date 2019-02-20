20 Febbraio 2019
DELAYED COMMISSION MEETING START: The February meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21, due to inclement weather.

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mer 20 febbraio 2019


Event Name:



Commission Meeting




Start Date:


Thursday, February 21, 2019



End Date:


Thursday, February 21, 2019




Summary:


Open Meeting (Free webcast available)



Description:


Commission meeting held in Commission Meeting Room (Room 2C) at FERC Headquarters, 888 First St. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20426

A free live webcast is available for this meeting. All webcasts are archived for 3 months.




* Start Time
:


10:00 am




Location
:


Washington, DC





Decisions
:





Consent Electric Items
:





Consent Gas Items
:





Consent Hydro Items
:





Consent Certificates Items
:





Miscellaneous Items
:





Discussion Items
:





Struck Items
:




Fonte/Source: https://www.ferc.gov/EventCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=12164&CalType=%20&CalendarID=101&Date=02/21/2019&View=Listview

