(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mer 20 febbraio 2019
Event Name:
Commission Meeting
Start Date:
Thursday, February 21, 2019
End Date:
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Summary:
Open Meeting (Free webcast available)
Description:
Commission meeting held in Commission Meeting Room (Room 2C) at FERC Headquarters, 888 First St. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20426
A free live webcast is available for this meeting. All webcasts are archived for 3 months.
* Start Time
:
10:00 am
Location
:
Washington, DC
Decisions
:
Consent Electric Items
:
Consent Gas Items
:
Consent Hydro Items
:
Consent Certificates Items
:
Miscellaneous Items
:
Discussion Items
:
Struck Items
:
Fonte/Source: https://www.ferc.gov/EventCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=12164&CalType=%20&CalendarID=101&Date=02/21/2019&View=Listview