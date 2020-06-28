domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

FRANCESCO PREGA PER IL FUTURO DELLA SIRIA E DEI POPOLI DELLA REGIONE

CRISI UMANITARIA NELLO YEMEN , I BAMBINI NEL CUORE DEL PAPA

CS_COMO, LUCIA PORTA LA CROCE ROSSA NEL SUO ELABORATO DI FINE ANNO:…

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LETTER TO COUNCILS ON THE RE-OPENING OF PUBLIC TOILETS AND…

TANZANIA, RIAPRONO LE SCUOLE. CHIESA IMPEGNATA SU SALUTE E PREVENZIONE

PALERMO, FESTINO DI SANTA ROSALIA RIPENSATO IN TEMPO DI PANDEMIA

MARIA GORETTI, SETTANT’ANNI DI ATTUALE SANTITà

ACS IN AIUTO ALLE SUORE DELLA REPUBBLICA DEMOCRATICA DEL CONGO

Agenparl

DELAWARE SNAP TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY BENEFITS STARTING JUNE 30

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), dom 28 giugno 2020

Delaware SNAP to Issue Additional Emergency Benefits Starting June 30 – State of Delaware News

<!– –>





Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. More Info





Existing clients may receive additional benefits to support food needs

NEW CASTLE (June 28, 2020) – Emergency benefits will be issued to participants of Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for June as part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

Under this federal act signed into law March 18, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will issue emergency benefits to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

The emergency benefits will be released Tuesday evening, June 30, and will automatically load to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for use starting Wednesday, July 1. The emergency benefits will allow the household’s monthly allotment to increase to the maximum amount for a household of that size, as follows:

Number in SNAP
Household		 Maximum Benefit Amount
1 $194
2 $355
3 $509
4 $646
5 $768
6 $921
7 $1,018
8 $1,164
Each additional person $146

SNAP households will receive their regular June benefits on their usual issuance dates.

Many SNAP households also received emergency benefits in March, April and May. “We are grateful that this additional assistance continues to be available to Delaware families who are struggling to meet their food and nutritional needs because of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our economy,” said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “DHSS continues to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who are worried about going hungry.”

More than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. The average size of a SNAP household in Delaware is 2.04 individuals and the average monthly benefit amount is $233. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits in Delaware may apply online through Delaware ASSIST or by phone at 1-866-843-7212.

-30-

The Department of Health and Social Services is committed to improving the quality of life of Delaware’s citizens by promoting health and well-being, fostering self-sufficiency, and protecting vulnerable populations.

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , , , ,

<!–

–>

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.

<!– –>

Existing clients may receive additional benefits to support food needs

NEW CASTLE (June 28, 2020) – Emergency benefits will be issued to participants of Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for June as part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

Under this federal act signed into law March 18, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will issue emergency benefits to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

The emergency benefits will be released Tuesday evening, June 30, and will automatically load to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for use starting Wednesday, July 1. The emergency benefits will allow the household’s monthly allotment to increase to the maximum amount for a household of that size, as follows:

Number in SNAP
Household		 Maximum Benefit Amount
1 $194
2 $355
3 $509
4 $646
5 $768
6 $921
7 $1,018
8 $1,164
Each additional person $146

SNAP households will receive their regular June benefits on their usual issuance dates.

Many SNAP households also received emergency benefits in March, April and May. “We are grateful that this additional assistance continues to be available to Delaware families who are struggling to meet their food and nutritional needs because of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our economy,” said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “DHSS continues to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who are worried about going hungry.”

More than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. The average size of a SNAP household in Delaware is 2.04 individuals and the average monthly benefit amount is $233. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits in Delaware may apply online through Delaware ASSIST or by phone at 1-866-843-7212.

-30-

The Department of Health and Social Services is committed to improving the quality of life of Delaware’s citizens by promoting health and well-being, fostering self-sufficiency, and protecting vulnerable populations.

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , , , ,

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.





Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/06/28/delaware-snap-to-issue-additional-emergency-benefits-starting-june-30/

Post collegati

DELAWARE SNAP TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY BENEFITS STARTING JUNE 30

Redazione

MOH REPORTS 3,938 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 120,471 TOTAL RECOVERIES

Redazione

DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE – 27 JUNE

Redazione

NACHTRAGSHAUSHALT, KINDERBONUS & PAUSCHALREISEN

Redazione

POWERING HEALTHCARE: BEST PRACTICES, LESSONS AND CONSIDERATIONS

Redazione

CORRESPONDENCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LETTER TO COUNCILS ON THE RE-OPENING OF PUBLIC TOILETS AND TIPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More