DELAWARE JOINS THE ALL-IN FOSTER ADOPTION CHALLENGE

WILMINGTON – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Children’s Department have joined the federal ALL-IN Foster Adoption Challenge, raising awareness of permanency efforts for children and youth in foster care.

This challenge, spearheaded by the Administration for Children and Families, raises awareness and looks to build partnerships that focus on the goal of finding loving, permanent homes for the nearly 122,000 children and youth who are currently waiting for adoption in the foster care system. In Delaware, approximately 499 children either live away from their home or are experiencing foster care.

“A home is something so many of us take for granted, and at its core, a home is more than just walls and doors. A home represents a safe space and open arms for children and youth,” said Governor John Carney. “I’m excited to join states across the country as we raise awareness for the ALL-IN Foster Adoption Challenge. I know we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of youth in foster care and I look forward to our partnerships and awareness efforts.”

Delaware’s efforts coincide with National Adoption Month this November, a time to celebrate the families who have finalized adoptions over the year. So far this year, 58 Delaware kids found their forever homes and there are 143 youth in care who have the goal of adoption as well.

“I am delighted to hear the state of Delaware is ‘All-In’ on adoption, “said Lynn A. Johnson, assistant secretary for children and families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “There are so many children in foster care waiting to be adopted – and it is terrific to hear Delaware is devoting extra attention and resources to finding forever homes for boys and girls in the child welfare system of America’s first state.”

Over the next few months as part of the campaign, we want to encourage Delawareans to make a difference whether by supporting a youth in foster care, becoming a foster parent or looking into adoption.

“Our youth represent the next generation of leaders, and we all have a role in supporting and helping them become their very best selves. We can give our time, money, care and concern, and some can even give the greatest gift of all – a family. The thought of adoption or becoming a foster parent may seem completely overwhelming, but there are opportunities that can fit into any person’s life. I encourage everyone – even those who are not seeking to foster or adopt – to explore the many ways you can help our children. You can make a difference. Let’s go All-In, Delaware!” said Josette Manning, cabinet secretary of the Delaware Children’s Department, also known as the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families.

To learn more about adoption in Delaware, please call 302-633-2658 or email <a You can go to this link on adoption to learn more. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a foster parent or how to give back to a foster child, please contact 302-633-2657 or email <a To connect with private agencies on foster care, please go to this link for more information. For additional resources on how to help a child experiencing foster care, please go to this link.

“Adoption and foster care efforts in Delaware are truly a community effort. We take an all hands-on-deck approach to work with our community providers, support our families and youth and connect them to the services they need,” said Division of Family Services Director Trenee Parker. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, but I am proud and inspired by the resilience of our youth and families. I’m thrilled that we can join the “All-In” challenge and continue to make partnerships to further this work.”

The Children’s Department provides services to children who have been abused, neglected, are dependent, have mental health or substance use problems, and/or have been adjudicated delinquent by the Courts, as well as prevention services targeted toward all youth. For more information, please visit www.kids.delaware.gov.

Media Contact: Jen Rini,