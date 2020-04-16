giovedì, Aprile 16, 2020
DEHYDROGENATION OF AMINES IN ARYL-AMINE FUNCTIONALIZED PINCER-LIKE NITROGEN-DONOR REDOX NON-INNOCENT LIGANDS VIA LIGAND REDUCTION ON NI(II) TEMPLATE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 16 aprile 2020

We have synthesized a series of new redox non-innocent azo aromatic pincer-like ligands: 2-(phenylazo)-6-(arylaminomethyl)pyridine (HLa–c: HLa = 2-(phenylazo)-6-(2,6-diisopropylphenylaminomethyl)pyridine, HLb = 2-(phenylazo)-6-(2,6-dimethylphenylaminomethyl)pyridine, HLc = 2-(phenylazo)-6-(phenylaminomethyl)pyridine), in which one side arm is an arylaminomethyl moiety and the other arm is a 2-phenylazo moiety. Nickel(II) complexes, 1–3, of these ligands HLa–c were synthesized in good yield (approximately 70%) by the reaction of ligands : (NiCl2.6H2O) in 1:1 molar ratio in methanol. The amine donor in each of the ligands HLa–c binds to the Ni(II) centre without deprotonation. In the solid state, complex 3 is a dimer; in solution it exists as monomer 3a. Reduction of acetonitrile solutions of each of the complexes 1, 2 and 3a, separately, with cobaltocene (1 equivalent), followed by exposure of the solution to air, resulted in the formation of new complexes 7, 8 and 9, respectively. Novel free ligands Lx and Ly have also been isolated, in addition to complexes 7 and 8, from the reaction of complexes 1 and 2, respectively. Complexes 7–9 and f

