martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Agenparl

DEGRADATION MECHANISMS OF LITHIUM SULFIDE (LI2S) COMPOSITE CATHODE IN CARBONATE ELECTROLYTE AND IMPROVEMENT BY INCREASING ELECTROLYTE CONCENTRATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 febbraio 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SE01112F, Paper
Hidehisa Mokudai, Tomonari Takeuchi, Hikari Sakaebe, Hironori Kobayashi, Eiichiro Matsubara
A Li2S cathode has a higher theoretical capacity (1166 mA h g−1); however, it is inherently an insulator. To remedy this defect, composite sulfides can be prepared with transition-metal sulfides…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D0SE01112F

