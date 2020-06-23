DEGENERACY IN MOLECULAR SCALE ORGANIZATION OF BIOLOGICAL MEMBRANE

The scale-rich spatio-temporal organization in biological membranes has its origin in the differential inter- and intra-molecular interactions among its constituents. In this work, we explore the molecular origin behind that variety and possible degeneracy in lateral organization in biological membranes. For our study, we post-process microseconds long all-atom molecular dynamics trajectories for three systems that exhibit fluid phase coexistence: (i) PSM/POPC/Chol (0.47/0.32/0.21) (ii) PSM/DOPC/Chol (0.43/0.38/0.19) (iii) DPPC/DOPC/Chol (0.37/0.36/0.27). To distinguish the liquid ordered and disordered regions at molecular scales, we calculate the degree of non-affineness of individual lipids in their neighborhood and track their topological rearrangements. Disconnectivity graph analysis with respect to membrane organization show that DPPC/DOPC/Chol and PSM/DOPC/Chol systems exhibit funnel-like energy landscapes as opposed to a highly frustrated energy landscape for the more bio-mimetic PSM/POPC/Chol systems. We use these measurements to develop a continuous lattice Hamiltonian and evolve that using the Monte Carlo method to explore the possibility of structural degeneracy in membrane organization. Our data shows that model membrane with lipid constituents that are bio-mimetic (PSM/POPC/Chol) have the ability to access a larger range of membrane sub-structure space (higher degeneracy) as compared to other two systems that form only one kind of substructure even with changing composition. Since the spatio-temporal organization in biological membrane dictates the “molecular encounter” and in turn the larger scale biological processes such as molecular transport, trafficking and cellular signalling, we posit that this structural degeneracy could provide for a larger repository to functionally important molecular organization in systems with physiologically relevant compositions.