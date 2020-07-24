DEFLUORINATION OF 4-FLUOROTHREONINE BY THREONINE DEAMINASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 luglio 2020
Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01358G, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Linrui Wu, Hai Deng
4-fluorothreonine (4-FT) is the only naturally occurring fluorinated amino acid antibiotic. Although two conserved proteins in the 4-FT pathway have been found to be involved in self-detoxification mechanisms, the 4-FT…
