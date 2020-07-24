DEFLUORINATION OF 4-FLUOROTHREONINE BY THREONINE DEAMINASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 luglio 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01358G, Communication

Open Access Open Access

Linrui Wu, Hai Deng

4-fluorothreonine (4-FT) is the only naturally occurring fluorinated amino acid antibiotic. Although two conserved proteins in the 4-FT pathway have been found to be involved in self-detoxification mechanisms, the 4-FT…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/X5-BwahE8XU/D0OB01358G