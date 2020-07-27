DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 27 luglio 2020

Join us on Tuesday 28 July at 2.30pm EDT for a conversation with Thomas Silberhorn, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Defense, on the “Defense and Geostrategic Priorities of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

This discussion will cover issues such as the purpose of his visit to Washington, DC, third country participation to the European Defence Fund and the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Germany’s current involvement in EU/NATO/UN missions and operations, the role of armed forces in supporting the response to COVID-19, and broader implications of the priorities of the German presidency for the US and the transatlantic partnership.

You can share your questions live or by commenting on the Facebook Live event.

