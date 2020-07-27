lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

THE NEXT GLOBAL TRADE SYSTEM

DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

NETWORK EFFECTS AND RESEARCH COLLABORATIONS

A FRAMEWORK FOR ESTIMATING HEALTH SPENDING IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

OSMAN KAVALA SHOULD BE RELEASED

CERIMONIA DEL <EM>VENTAGLIO</EM>

CELEBRATING THE 231ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

OSMAN KAVALA SHOULD BE RELEASED

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH COSTA RICAN FOREIGN MINISTER SOLANO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH COSTA RICAN FOREIGN MINISTER SOLANO

Agenparl

DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 27 luglio 2020

Join us on Tuesday 28 July at 2.30pm EDT for a conversation with Thomas Silberhorn, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Defense, on the “Defense and Geostrategic Priorities of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

This discussion will cover issues such as the purpose of his visit to Washington, DC, third country participation to the European Defence Fund and the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Germany’s current involvement in EU/NATO/UN missions and operations, the role of armed forces in supporting the response to COVID-19, and broader implications of the priorities of the German presidency for the US and the transatlantic partnership.

You can share your questions live or by commenting on the Facebook Live event.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/83448/defense-and-geostrategic-priorities-german-eu-presidency_en

Post collegati

SCALING OF DETERMINISTIC LATERAL DISPLACEMENT DEVICES TO A SINGLE COLUMN OF BUMPING OBSTACLES

Redazione

THE NEXT GLOBAL TRADE SYSTEM

Redazione

DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

Redazione

DELAWAREANS REPORT RECEIVING MYSTERIOUS PACKAGES OF PLANT SEEDS

Redazione

MEDIA ADVISORY – CITY OF BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Redazione

ORDER NO. 2020-A-127 DATED JULY 27, 2020 WAS ISSUED IN ERROR.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More