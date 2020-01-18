(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (Canada), sab 18 gennaio 2020

January 18, 2020 – Middle East – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

In today’s complex and evolving security environment, Canada remains devoted to strengthening relationships with our partners in the Middle East to help build a safer, more secure world.

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan completed a visit to the Middle East yesterday. While in Kuwait, Minister Sajjan met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense for Kuwait, his Excellency Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and discussed the situation in Iraq and the region, as well as opportunities to increase regional peace and stability. He also thanked Kuwait for their ongoing support to Canada’s operational support hub.

Minister Sajjan also met with Brigadier-General Michel-Henri St-Louis and senior leadership of Joint Task Force IMPACT. He was briefed about the current situation in Iraq by Canada’s ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, Major-General Jennie Carignan, Commander NATO Mission Iraq, and Brigadier-General Chris Ayotte, from Combined Joint Task-Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

Following a meeting with his Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan at NATO, Minister Sajjan met with the Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major-General Yousef Al-Hnaity with whom he had a productive exchange on the ongoing regional situation, women, peace and security, and Canada’s continued cooperative relationship with Jordan. He visited the Jordan Border Road Project, which increases border security.

Minister Sajjan also met with members of the international community to discuss steps that can be taken toward de-escalation. While in the Middle East, the Minister met with troops posted on Operation IMPACT in both Kuwait and Jordan. Minister Sajjan reiterated Canada’s commitment to continuing the training and capacity building mission in Iraq when the situation allows, to prevent the re-emergence of Daesh.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/01/defence-minister-sajjan-concludes-visit-to-the-middle-east.html