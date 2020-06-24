DEFEATING DAESH HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK JUNE 24, 2020

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), mer 24 giugno 2020

Our partners in Iraq and Syria are leading the way to find and eliminate Daesh fighters and their finance, logistics, and media networks.

“Heroes of Iraq Phase III continues to prove the Iraqi Security Forces superior capabilities against Daesh,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition military spokesman. “Troops from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, and Intelligence services worked closely together for a successful mission to defeat Daesh in the rural land between Samarra and Kirkuk.”

During the week of June 17 – 23, 2020, the following actions happened in Iraq:

June 18: A joint force from Military Intelligence Detachments and the 1st Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade, affiliated with the 10th Division, captured a terrorist wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary in Albu Ali al-Jassem area, ​​Ramadi Island, Anbar province. The captured terrorist committed offenses involving burglaries and the bombing houses belonging to members of the Iraqi Security Forces during Daesh occupation of the city. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 19: Iraqi Counter Terrorism service (ICTS) continues to pursue Daesh remnants in Hatra desert, Ninawa province.

June 19: In coordination with the Government of Iraq, Coalition aircraft blasted a Daesh cave and eliminated four terrorists in Ninawa province.

🔴ISIS remnants can’t hide. Daesh leaders are getting killed or captured leaving their lowly terrorists followers dazed & disillusioned. At the request of @modmiliq, @CJTFOIR jets blasted a ISIS hideout in Ninewah, Iraq. 4xEKIA Boom! 💥 #DefeatDaesh pic.twitter.com/BAaaofUf0O — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) June 19, 2020

June 19: In coordination with the Government of Iraq, Coalition aircraft destroyed three Daesh camps in Wadi al-Shai, Kirkuk province. Wadi al-Shai is a rural area and a known hiding place for Daesh terrorists. Blowing up Daesh hideouts in rural locations ultimately results in security in cities and villages.

🔴 إنّ قوات الأمن العراقية تمتلك التفوّق التكتيكي ضد داعش. تساعد الضربات الجوية على تدمير أهداف داعش في تضاريس يصعب الوصول إليها بواسطة المركبات العادية. أدناه فيديو لطائرات التحالف وهي تدمر معسكرًا لداعش غرب طوزخرماتو 🇮🇶@CoalitionAR @modmiliq @CJTFOIR pic.twitter.com/bdIiNRVVWL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) June 20, 2020

June 19: Based on intelligence, troops from the 3rd Regiment, 60th Infantry Brigade, 20th Division, conducted a search operation in al-Rambousi village, al-Qairawan sub-district, Sinjar district. A number of homemade explosive devices, mortar rounds and rockets were found and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 19: Troops from the 9th Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division carried out a search operation south of Buhriz and Arab Juboor villages towards the banks of Diyala River. A Daesh hideout containing two homemade explosive devices and two mortar rounds was found and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 19: In a continuation of efforts being exerted by the 14th Infantry Division to clear roads and agricultural lands of mines and other explosive remnants of war, a force from the 51st Brigade surveyed their area of responsibility to reduce the threat on peace and security. A number of homemade explosive devices and detonators were found and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 21: Based on intelligence, the 3rd Regiment, from the Commando Brigade, Diyala Operations Command, conducted a search operation in Imam Weiss village, al-Miqdadiya District. A number of mortar rounds, remnants from Daesh, were found and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 21: Based on intelligence, forces from the 7th Infantry Brigade, affiliated with Jazeera and Anbar Operations Commands, conducted a search operation in Wadi Hauran, Anbar province. Three hideouts containing two mortar systems, a number of mortar rounds and a rocket launcher were found and seized. Additionally, a vehicle rigged with explosive was found and subsequently destroyed. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 22 – Present: Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, al-Kazemi, and under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command-Iraq, Iraqi Security Forces commenced the Operation “Heroes of Iraq” Phase 3. The operation aims at purging Daesh remnants and securing and stabilizing Salah Ad-Din province and adjacent geographic areas within Diyala, Samarra, and Kirkuk provinces, an area of ​​(4,853) km2. Combined forces from Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Popular Mobilization Forces and Tribal Crowds participated in the operation with the support of Iraqi Army Aviation, Iraqi Air Force, Coalition aircraft and other Intelligence agencies. As a result of the operation, 10 hideouts, 4 tunnels, 4 safe houses and a number of water crossing and supply routes used by Daesh militants were destroyed. Additionally a large number of explosive devices were disposed of, three manufacturing factories for explosive devices were found and new military routes were established in support of combat operations in Salah Ad-Din province.



بعد ان انطلقت عمليات #ابطال_العراق بمرحلتها الثالثة لتفتيش وتطهير مناطق من #كركوك و #ديالى و #سامراء، وبتوجيه من قبل السيد القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @MAKadhimi، حققت قواتنا عدة نتائج ابرزها:

– تدمير 10 اوكار.

– معالجة 41 عبوة ناسفة.

– السيطرة على 3 معامل صنع العبوات. pic.twitter.com/RB3cRCjw9M — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) June 22, 2020

June 22: The 19th Commando Division conducted a search operation in al-Farisiyah, al-Ruwa’iyyah, and al-Abd Ways areas in Jurf al-Nasr. A number of mortar rounds, an artillery round and a projectile, remnants from Daesh, were found and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. The operation was part of Operation “Heroes of Iraq” Phase III and was conducted within the geographic boundaries of the 1st Commando Brigade. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 22: A force from the 1st Regiment, 92nd Infantry Brigade, 16th Division, in cooperation with the Intelligence unit, found and seized a weapons cache containing a number of mortar rounds, two homemade explosive devices and a rocket, in Atashana Mountains in Mosul. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 22 – 23: A joint force from the 2nd Brigade and the 4th Regiment, 4th Brigade, Rapid Response Division, launched a search and clearing operation under the 3rd phase of Operation “Heroes of Iraq”, in the valleys West Amerli district. The forces destroyed boats belonging to Daesh militants, near the Aqso river northwest Amerli sub-district, Tuz Khurmatu, Salah Ad-Din province. قواتنا في فرقة الرد السريع تقوم بتدمير عدد من زوارق التابعة الى #داعش الارهابي في نهر اقصو في شمال غرب امرلي. pic.twitter.com/rNskn6etfh — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) June 22, 2020 https://www.facebook.com/erdforcesbatting/posts/

June 23: At the request of the Joint Operations Command – Iraq, French jets launched two airstrikes in Samarra, in support of the 3rd phase of Operation “Heroes of Iraq”. The airstrikes destroyed a Daesh hideout and killed all terrorist militants inside. The Coalition will continue to help Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against Daesh.

June 23: Field Detachments from Ninawa Intelligence and Security Directorate, in coordination with a joint security force, captured a terrorist wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary in Ba’aj district, west of Mosul. Meanwhile, Field Detachments from Diyala Intelligence and Security Directorate, in cooperation with the 2nd Regiment, 5th Division, seized a weapons cache belonging to Daesh terrorists in Mandali sub-district, Baladrooz district. The seized cache was subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

June 23: Based on intelligence, a joint force from the Military Intelligence Detachments, from the 7th Division and the 8th Infantry Division, in cooperation with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), seized a number of mortar systems and mortar rounds in the plains of Rawah, al-Reek, and al-Sha’bani in Anbar Desert. Additionally, the joint force raided a Daesh hideout in al-Shalala area in ​​Anbar. The seized materials and the hideout were subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment.

June 23: Based on intelligence, a force from the 27th Brigade and the 8th Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, in coordination with the Tribal Crowd and the support of Iraqi Army Aviation carried out a special operation in Hauran Valley. During the operation, a cache of ammunition belonging to Daesh militants was destroyed, a Daesh vehicle was burned, a cache of rockets and mortar rounds was seized and a number of Daesh safe houses and tunnels were found.

During the week of June 17 – 23, 2020, the following actions happened in Syria:

June 17: The elite Counter-Terrorism Unit within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with air cover from the International Coalition arrested two members of Daesh cells, in Markada, south of Hasaka, during a security operation. Weapons and military equipment were found in their possession.

Removing Daesh fighters, weapons and explosive material remains a top priority as Daesh continues to plot attacks against innocent civilians and our partners throughout Iraq and northeast Syria.

Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/NEWS-ARTICLES/News-Article-View/Article/2230468/defeating-daesh-highlights-of-the-week-june-24-2020/