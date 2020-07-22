DEFEATING DAESH HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK JULY 22, 2020

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), mer 22 luglio 2020

Our partners in Iraq and Syria are leading the way to find and eliminate Daesh fighters and their finance, logistics, and media networks.

“Our partner forces continue to destroy Daesh pockets and keep Daesh on the run,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition military spokesman. “The Coalition will continue to support our partners at their request.”

During the week of July 15 – 21, 2020, the following actions happened in Iraq:

July 15: In a continuation of counter-terrorism efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, forces from Iraqi Counter-Terrorist Service (ICTS) with the support of International Coalition aircraft, launched a security operation in Wadi al-Shai, south of Kirkuk province. The airstrike supported ICTS troops on the ground and contributed to the elimination of six Daesh terrorists. Blowing up Daesh hideouts in rural locations ultimately results in security in cities and villages. Meanwhile, four terrorists were captured in a separate ICTS operations. One terrorist in Abu Ghraib area, west of Baghdad, and three others in Taji area, north of Baghdad.

بيان🔴 فجر يوم الأربعاء

شرعت قوات جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب وبإسناد جوي من طيران التحالف الدولي بعملية أمنية في وادي الشاي جنوب مُحافظة كركوك تمكن فيها أبطالُنا من قتل (٦) إرهابيين من فلول عصابات داعـش الإرهابية. pic.twitter.com/xz8uGs9HWe — جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب (@iraqicts) July 15, 2020

وعلى صعيد مُتصل تمكن أبطال جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب من إلقاء القبض على عنُصر إرهابي في منطقة أبو غريب غرب بغداد و(٣) عناصر آخرين من الشبكات الإرهابية التابعة لعصابات داعـش في منطقة التاجي شمال العاصمة بغداد. — جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب (@iraqicts) July 15, 2020

July 15: Troops from the 4th Regiment, 19th Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division, conducted a search and clearance operation in the villages of Bani Zeid and adjacent areas, Diyala province. The operation aimed to clear abandoned homes, orchards and stormwater drainage channels. Two Daesh hideouts, two explosive devices and a number of mortar rounds were located and subsequently destroyed.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 15: Based on intelligence, a force from the 59th Infantry Brigade, 6th Infantry Division, in coordination with the Intelligence unit and the Tribal Crowd, ambushed a Daesh suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt in Albu Ghbain area, al-Wazari orchards, Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad. The suicide bomber was killed while attempting to self-detonate when caught by the security forces.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 15: In an intelligence-led operation, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) killed “Omar Shallal Obaid” the so-called “Baghdad Wali”, along with two other terrorists, his media aid “Laith Jamal”, known as Abu al-Bara,” and his deputy, who holds Arab nationality, “Qital al-Muhajir”.

وفقاً لمعلومات دقيقة، جهاز المخابرات الوطني العراقي وبعملية خاصة وخاطفة ونوعية، يتمكن من قتل ما يسمى والي بغداد الإرهابي المدعو “عمر شلال عبيد ويده الإعلامية المدعو ليث جمال الملقب ابو البراء ونائبه الذي يحمل الجنسية العربية قتال المهاجر. pic.twitter.com/OZRzES1Y6K — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) July 15, 2020

July 16: Based on intelligence, a combined force from the 45th Brigade and Military Intelligence Detachments from Kirkuk Forward Operations Command, located a Daesh hideout containing a number of mortar rounds, an explosive device and two rockets in Wadi al-Kour, Daquq District, Kirkuk.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 16: Based on intelligence, a force from the 75th Infantry Brigade, 16th Division, alongside Military Intelligence Detachments, captured two terrorists wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary in Hammam al-Alil area, south of Mosul.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 16: Based on intelligence, a force from the 30th Infantry Brigade, 8th Division, alongside Military Intelligence Detachments, captured a terrorist wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary in al-Rummana district, al-Qaim, Anbar province. The terrorist had worked as a fighter with Daesh during the occupation of the city. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 16: Based on intelligence, a force from the 1st Regiment, 11th Infantry Brigade, 10th Division, alongside Military Intelligence Detachments, captured two terrorists wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in Albu Sha’ban area, Ramadi city. The captured terrorists had worked as informants for Daesh against Iraqi Security Forces. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 17: In an intelligence-led operation, troops from the 4th Regiment, 75th Infantry Brigade, 16th Division from the Ninawa Operations Command, located a weapons cache containing more than 500 mortar rounds in one of the valleys in al-Shura Desert. The valley was used by the terrorists as the main weapons reserve/backup during Daesh occupation of Ninawa province. The seized materials were subsequently destroyed in a control explosion.

تمكنت قواتنا في الفرقة 16 وبناءاً على معلومات استخبارية من العثور على كدس عتاد يحتوي على اكثر من 500 قنبرة هاون في احد الوديان ضمن صحراء الشورة والذي كان يعتبر الخزين الرئيسي والاستراتيجي لاعتدة عصابات #داعش إبان سيطرتهم على محافظة #نينوى. pic.twitter.com/WB707ZHJYR — وزارة الدفاع العراقية (@modmiliq) July 17, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 17: Based on intelligence, a combined force of Military Intelligence Detachments, from the Samarra Operations Command and Iraqi Federal Police, located a cache of ammunition and explosives on Mukaishefa Island, Salah Ad-Din province. The seized cache was subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. In concurrent operations, two terrorists wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary were captured by Balad Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Unit and a joint force from Yathrib Police Department and Yathrib Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Unit. https://www.facebook.com/lntelligence153/posts/

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 17: Under the supervision of the commander of the Iraqi Army 5th Division, troops from the 20th Infantry Brigade, in coordination with the Peshmerga Border Guards in Kurdistan Region, deployed to the coordination line between Kurdistan Region and the borderlands northeast Diyala province. New observation posts were established to fill the security gaps and combat terrorists activities in Diyala province.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 17: Based on intelligence, a joint force from the 45th Brigade and Military Intelligence Detachments, Kirkuk Forward Operations Command, located a Daesh hideout containing a cache of explosive devices in the village of Rabidha, Daquq district, Kirkuk. The hideout and the seized cache were subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/lntelligence153/posts/

July 19: Field Detachments from Baghdad Intelligence and Security Directorate, in coordination with a joint security force, captured a terrorist wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary, in al-Yarmouk area, ​​Baghdad province.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 19: Based on intelligence, Military Intelligence Detachments, in coordination with a force from the 1st Regiment, 21st Infantry Brigade, 20th Division, West Ninawa Operations Command, conducted a search and clearance operation in west Ninawa province. A hideout containing a cache of explosive devices, remnants from Daesh, was located in Wadi al-Fatimiya, al-Mahallabiya sub-district, Tal Afar District, Ninawa province. The hideout and the seized cache were subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment.

https://www.facebook.com/lntelligence153/posts/

وفقاً لمعلومات استخبارية دقيقة تمكنت قوة من الفوج الاول لواء المشاة ٢١ الفرقة ٢٠ قيادة عمليات غرب #نينوى ومفارز الاستخبارات العسكرية في الفوج، من العثور على كدس للعبوات الناسفة في وادي الفاطمية التابع لناحية المحلبية بقضاء تلعفر غربي نينوى وتضبط ٣٦ عبوة من مخلفات #داعش الارهابية. pic.twitter.com/5fNr1vm5BT — وزارة الدفاع العراقية (@modmiliq) July 19, 2020

July 19: Based on intelligence, a force from the 4th Infantry Brigade, 1st Division alongside Military Intelligence Detachments located a cache of ammunition south of the Highway in al-Tab’at area, Rutba, Anbar province. The seized cache was subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment.

https://www.facebook.com/lntelligence153/posts/

July 19: Based on intelligence, a force from the 4th Regiment, 19th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division, Diyala Operations Command, located a Daesh safe house containing two mortar systems and a number of mortar rounds and explosive devices in the village of al-Bad’a. The seized materials were subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 20: Salah Ad-Din Operations Command launched a search and clearance operation to clear terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of Tharthar Valley. Forces participating in the operation are from the 91st Brigade, 14th Division; 2nd Regiment, 75th Brigade, 16th Division; troops from Salah Ad-Din Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate, SWAT and the Tactical Regiments from Salah Ad-Din Police Directorate and the 31st Brigade from Popular Mobilization Forces with the support of Iraqi Army Aviation. Eight explosive devices, three Daesh safe houses and Bazooka rocket launcher were found and subsequently destroyed. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 20: Based on intelligence, a force from the 1st Regiment, 66th Infantry Brigade, 20th Division, carried out a search and clearance operation in al-Kolat al-Jadida village, Sinjar district. A Daesh tunnel containing explosive devices was located and subsequently destroyed by the Field Engineering Detachment. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 20: A force from Samarra Operations Command located a number of explosive devices, remnants from Daesh, during a search and clearance operation on Mukaishefa Island. The seized explosive devices were subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion. In a concurrent operation, a force from Salah Ad-Din 14th Emergency Regiment found an explosive device during a search and clearance operation in a-Rawashid village, Balad district. The seized explosive device was subsequently destroyed.

https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

July 20: Based on intelligence, a force from the Intelligence unit of the 3rd Brigade, Rapid Response Division, in cooperation with Iraqi National Security Service (INIS),captured four terrorists wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary in the vicinity of Tuz Khurmato district.The captured terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authorities.

https://www.facebook.com/erdforcesbatting/posts/

July 21: A combined force from the 7th Infantry Division, 8th Mechanized Infantry Division and the Commando Brigade from Jazeera Operations Command, in coordination with the Tribal Crowd and the support of Iraqi Army Aviation and Air Force launched a search and clearance operation in the Jazeera desert north of the Euphrates River towards the borderlands with Salah Ad-Din and Ninawa operations Command and areas south-west Ninawa province. Ten areas were cleared, nine explosive devices and two safe houses were located and subsequently destroyed. https://www.facebook.com/mod.mil.iq/posts/

During the week of July 15 – 21, 2020, the following actions happened in Syria:

July 17: Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the support of International Coalition, launched operation “Deterrence of Terrorism” Phase 2, to track down and pursue the cells of the Daesh terrorist group in the areas of Deir ez-Zor.

July 19: SDF continue operation “Deterrence of Terrorism” Phase 2, with the support of International Coalition forces, in Deir ez-Zor. Twenty five terrorists, members of Daesh cells including a senior official, were captured during the first two days of the operation. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition used by Daesh cells to terrorize the population, target SDF forces and strike efforts in achieving stability were confiscated.

July 20: With ground and air support from the International Coalition forces, SDF continue operation “Deterrence of Terrorism” Phase 2. Six Daesh cells were captured during the operation and ammunition, weapons, and technical equipment were confiscated in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Removing Daesh fighters, weapons and explosive material remains a top priority as Daesh continues to plot attacks against innocent civilians and our partners throughout Iraq and northeast Syria.

Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/NEWS-ARTICLES/News-Article-View/Article/2283143/defeating-daesh-highlights-of-the-week-july-22-2020/