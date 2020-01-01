DEEPWATER HORIZON TEN-YEAR OBSERVATION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 15 aprile 2020

The Gulf of Mexico has always been a natural oasis for wildlife and a place of recreation for outdoor enthusiasts.

In 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill caused considerable ecological harm to the Gulf of Mexico.

Ten years later, much has changed. Under the leadership of the Trump administration, the Department of the Interior has implemented countless reforms, increased safety measures and inspections, and prioritized conservation efforts to restore beaches and natural habitats in the Gulf of Mexico.

Interior has partnered with the Gulf States, other federal agencies, non-government organizations and many others to restore wildlife habitat on state lands and on our nation’s refuges, national parks and areas beyond those boundaries.

Billions of dollars from the Deepwater Horizon settlement, in addition to dedicated funding from offshore energy revenues, has funded the restoration and conservation efforts in the Gulf.

We are helping to heal injured ecosystems.

With our state partners, we are restoring beaches and dunes in Florida and Alabama, where birds and sea turtles nest.

We are restoring and protecting wetlands in Texas and Louisiana.

We’re protecting fragile wetlands and habitats around Grand Bay in Mississippi.

We’re restoring North Breton Island, a barrier island that provides critical bird nesting habitat, and enterprising projects have also been impactful in protecting threatened and endangered species, and their habitats, the last of their kind.



We’re also providing renewed recreation and economic opportunities.

For every year since the oil spill we’ve worked hard to make progress, and the Department has ramped up safety . We’ll continue to do this far into the future with the support of our partners and the public.

We’ll carry on in restoring and protecting the Gulf’s precious natural resources not only for wildlife but also for people – as we take steps that promote healthy and prosperous communities for generations to come



Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/deepwater-horizon-ten-year-observation