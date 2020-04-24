DEEP IMAGING FOR VISUALIZING NITRIC OXIDE IN LIPID DROPLETS: DISCOVERY THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN NITRIC OXIDE AND RESISTANCE TO CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY DRUGS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01856B, Communication

Miantai Ye, Wei Hu, Meng He, Chenchen Li, Shuyang Zhai, Zhi-hong Liu, Yanying Wang, Huijuan Zhang, Chunya Li

Near-infrared two-photon fluorescent probe (TAN) was synthesized for selective detecting and deep-depth imaging NO in lipid droplets. All results demonstrated that NO production in lipid droplet is closely correlated with…

