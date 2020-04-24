DEEP IMAGING FOR VISUALIZING NITRIC OXIDE IN LIPID DROPLETS: DISCOVERY THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN NITRIC OXIDE AND RESISTANCE TO CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY DRUGS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01856B, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01856B, Communication
Miantai Ye, Wei Hu, Meng He, Chenchen Li, Shuyang Zhai, Zhi-hong Liu, Yanying Wang, Huijuan Zhang, Chunya Li
Near-infrared two-photon fluorescent probe (TAN) was synthesized for selective detecting and deep-depth imaging NO in lipid droplets. All results demonstrated that NO production in lipid droplet is closely correlated with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Near-infrared two-photon fluorescent probe (TAN) was synthesized for selective detecting and deep-depth imaging NO in lipid droplets. All results demonstrated that NO production in lipid droplet is closely correlated with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/ckv4nETLCaI/D0CC01856B