DEEP EUTECTIC SOLVENT STABILISED CO-P FILM FOR ELECTROCATALYTIC OXIDATION OF 5-HYDROXYMETHYLFURFURAL INTO 2,5-FURANDICARBOXYLIC ACID

The electrocatalytic oxidation of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) into 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) has been studied extensively. However, the short lifetime of catalytic electrodes remains a challenge for the electrocatalytic HMF oxidation reaction, and the high pH of the electrolyte causes denaturation of HMF during reaction. Herein, deep eutectic solvents (DES) employed in the preparation of efficient and durable catalytic electrodes for HMF oxidation. The catalytic electrode made in DES avoided the complexity of multiple alkylations, giving 99% HMF conversion and 85.3% of FDCA yield obtained with high durability, due in part to the lower pH of the electrolyte.