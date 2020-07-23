giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM: UNION STRONGER THAN EVER

£589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AREA TO ACHIEVE A BETTER…

MERCOLEDì 22 LUGLIO 2020 – 243ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

BELIZE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT

KINGDOM OF LESOTHO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL II

GROWING AN INCUMBENT BY BUILDING A NEW BUSINESS: A CONVERSATION WITH TRUE…

HEAVY INDUSTRY’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: VISION, DIAGNOSTIC, AND ROADMAP

VIRTUAL, EQUITABLE, AND PRECISE: THE DEAN OF STANFORD’S MEDICAL SCHOOL TALKS ABOUT…

Agenparl

DEEP EUTECTIC SOLVENT STABILISED CO-P FILM FOR ELECTROCATALYTIC OXIDATION OF 5-HYDROXYMETHYLFURFURAL INTO 2,5-FURANDICARBOXYLIC ACID

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 luglio 2020

The electrocatalytic oxidation of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) into 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) has been studied extensively. However, the short lifetime of catalytic electrodes remains a challenge for the electrocatalytic HMF oxidation reaction, and the high pH of the electrolyte causes denaturation of HMF during reaction. Herein, deep eutectic solvents (DES) employed in the preparation of efficient and durable catalytic electrodes for HMF oxidation. The catalytic electrode made in DES avoided the complexity of multiple alkylations, giving 99% HMF conversion and 85.3% of FDCA yield obtained with high durability, due in part to the lower pH of the electrolyte.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/dFme53TPkH0/D0NJ01426E

Post collegati

TWO HETERODINUCLEAR NIFE-BASED SULFENATE COMPLEXES MIMICKING AN S-OXYGENATED INTERMEDIATE OF AN O2-TOLERANT [NIFE]-H2ASE: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURES, AND REACTIVITY

Redazione

DEEP EUTECTIC SOLVENT STABILISED CO-P FILM FOR ELECTROCATALYTIC OXIDATION OF 5-HYDROXYMETHYLFURFURAL INTO 2,5-FURANDICARBOXYLIC ACID

Redazione

PORTABLE BLOOD AMMONIA DETECTOR

Redazione

CANCER METABOLIC PATHWAY IDENTIFIED AS TARGET FOR THERAPY

Redazione

AL-QASSIM: REMOTELY PROGRAMMING COCHLEAR IMPLANTS SERVICE LAUNCHED AT AL-RAS GENERAL HOSPITAL

Redazione

MOH: CAUTIOUS RETURN TO NORMALITY HELPED TO DECREASE COVID-19 CASES IN THE KINGDOM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More