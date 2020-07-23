DECONVOLUTION OF PHASE–SIZE–STRAIN EFFECTS IN METAL CARBIDE NANOCRYSTALS FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, 12,15414-15425

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03794J, Paper

Soumyabrata Roy, Debabrata Bagchi, Vamseedhara Vemuri, Saurav Ch. Sarma, Vinita Ahuja, Vincent Rajaji, Chandrabhas Narayana, Sebastian C. Peter

HER activity enhancement in metal carbides through thermodynamic and kinetic controls via formation of different crystallographic phases, particle sizes and strain.

