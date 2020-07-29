DECLINE OF BEES, OTHER POLLINATORS THREATENS US CROP YIELDS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 29 luglio 2020 (Rutgers University) Crop yields for apples, cherries and blueberries across the United States are being reduced by a lack of pollinators, according to Rutgers-led research, the most comprehensive study of its kind to date. Most of the world’s crops depend on honeybees and wild bees for pollination, so declines in both managed and wild bee populations raise concerns about food security, notes the study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

