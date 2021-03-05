venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
DECLARATION FORM FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL FROM ENGLAND

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 05 marzo 2021

The Government of Bermuda London Office wishes to advise Bermudians in the United Kingdom that whilst the stay at home restrictions are in place, the ability to travel abroad is restricted only to those with a legally permitted reason. From 8 March 2021, all travellers departing England for Bermuda must complete a declaration form to confirm that they are outside of their home to travel abroad for a legally permitted reason. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/declaration-form-international-travel-england

