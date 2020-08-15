sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO POLAND FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY AND PARTNER

Agenparl

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF EUROPEAN UNI

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 15 agosto 2020

Your request will be handled by the Press Office of the General Secretariat of the Council in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by the Community institutions and bodies and on the free movement of such data.

Your data will be stored in the database until you unsubscribe from the service.

Certain data (name, e-mail address, preferred language, media name, media type) may be disclosed to the press offices of the European institutions, the Permanent Representations of the Member States and to European Union agencies, under the conditions laid down in Articles 7 and 8 of Regulation 45/2001.

If there is data which you would not like to be stored, please let us know at: [email protected]

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/84107/declaration-high-representative-behalf-european-union-announcement-normalisation-relations_en

Post collegati

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF EUROPEAN UNI

Redazione

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF EUROPEAN UNION ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NORMALISATION OF RELATIONS BETWEEN ISRAEL AND THE UAE.

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES IRISH LOAN GUARANTEE SCHEME MOBILISING €2 BILLION SUPPORT FOR COMPANIES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: COMMISSION REACHES FIRST AGREEMENT ON A POTENTIAL VACCINE

Redazione

DAILY NEWS 14 / 08 / 2020

Redazione

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE 15TH ANNIVERSARY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More