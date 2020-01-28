28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

FOREIGN SECRETARY STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF US PROPOSALS FOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE

PHILIPPINES: 1ST JOINT COMMITTEE ASSESSES COOPERATION WITH THE EU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 185

DECRETO ALITALIA: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 8A COMMISSIONE

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 184

CALL ON MEMBER STATES TO REMEDY QUICKLY AND EFFECTIVELY ANY THREATS TO…

Home » DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU ON THE MIDDLE EAST PEACE PROCESS
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU ON THE MIDDLE EAST PEACE PROCESS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) -Bruxelles, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Your request will be handled by the Press Office of the General Secretariat of the Council in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EC) No on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by the Community institutions and bodies and on the free movement of such data.

Your data will be stored in the database until you unsubscribe from the service.

Certain data (name, e-mail address, preferred language, media name, media type) may be disclosed to the press offices of the European institutions, the Permanent Representations of the Member States and to European Union agencies, under the conditions laid down in Articles 7 and 8 of Regulation .

If there is data which you would not like to be stored, please let us know at: [email protected]

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/73587/declaration-high-representative-josep-borrell-behalf-eu-middle-east-peace-process_en

Related posts

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU ON THE MIDDLE EAST PEACE PROCESS

Redazione

WEST DARFUR TENSIONS COULD SEE FLEE ACROSS SUDANESE BORDER TO CHAD: UN REFUGEE AGENCY

Redazione

NEW γ-PYRONE GLYCOSIDE FROM PACHIRA GLABRA AND ASSESSMENT OF ITS GASTROPROTECTIVE ACTIVITY USING ALCOHOL-INDUCED GASTRIC ULCER MODEL IN RATS

Redazione

NAVY TO CONDUCT ANNUAL FORCE PROTECTION EXERCISE CITADEL SHIELD-SOLID CURTAIN

Redazione

STORMWATER INFILTRATION IN THE HIGHWAY ENVIRONMENT: GUIDANCE MANUAL

Redazione

WHAT TO WATCH: TRANSATLANTIC TAKES ON THE UK’S HUAWEI DECISION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More