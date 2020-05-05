DECISIVE ACTION BY PALASZCZUK GOVERNMENT PROTECTS MORE QUEENSLAND JOBS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 05 maggio 2020

New data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows Queensland’s economy is weathering the storm of COVID-19 better than any other Australian state.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the numbers confirmed the importance of Palaszczuk Government’s decisive early action.

“The Palaszczuk Government was the first in Australia to enact emergency health measures in late January, and the first to implement measures to support Queensland jobs and businesses in mid-February,” Ms Trad said.

“The need to protect Queenslanders’ health, Queensland jobs and Queensland businesses has been paramount from the start.

“While today’s ABS data is a reminder of what so many workers, families and businesses are going through, they provide evidence that our approach is mitigating the worst of the COVID-19 downturn.”

ABS data shows that in the week from 11-18 April, jobs across Australia fell by 1.5%, while in Queensland they fell 0.7%.

Since Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case on 14 March, jobs in Queensland have declined by 6.5%, the second lowest figure in the country after the Northern Territory, and well below the Australia-wide decline of 7.5%.

“These numbers still show the enormous impact COVID-19 is having across the state,” Ms Trad said.

“In accommodation and food services, the ABS finds jobs in Queensland have fallen 30.1%, and fallen 26.7% in arts and recreational services.

“While these industries have borne the brunt of COVID-19, the fall in jobs in Queensland is the second smallest among all states and territories.

“It’s only in health care and social assistance that we’ve seen a rise in jobs since 14 March, up 1.6%.

“The data also show that across Australia, it’s workers under 29 and over 70 who are bearing the brunt of job losses.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever to stick to our strategy to see Queensland through this:

Protecting traditional industries fundamental to our economy, that are continuing to operate, like mining and agriculture;

Preserving industries during this period of forced hibernation, like tourism and hospitality, so they can re-emerge and re-employ;

Investing in necessary public services to support the immediate needs of our community; and

Planning for our economic recovery and Queensland’s economic security.

Minister for Employment and Small Business said Palaszczuk government is working with local businesses to stay open and keep Queenslanders in jobs.

“We are working to provide more opportunities for the thousands of Queenslanders who have found themselves out of work due to COVID-19 through our Jobs Finder portal and free online TAFE courses,” Ms Fentiman said.

“And we are continuing to support our local businesses so they can come out of this COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more resilient.”

“May is Queensland Small Business Month and we need everyone to #SupportSmall – backing our local businesses when they need it most will help all Queenslanders.”

“All levels of government are working together to protect people who’ve lost their jobs and to keep them in their homes and connected to employers as much as possible,” Ms Trad said.

“We’re doing well containing the virus, and the more we do that, the more we can ease restrictions.

“We are doing everything we can to support Queenslanders, and we will get through this together.”

