giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
Breaking News

TRE SUORE MORTE IN CONGO DI EBOLA TRA I NUOVI VENERABILI DELLA…

PUTIN RISPONDE A BIDEN DEFINENDOLO UN ASSASSINO: «RIMANI IN SALUTE!»

IL PAPA: SAN GIUSEPPE, UN PADRE DAL CUORE APERTO AI SEGNI DI…

MINISTERO DELLA SALUTE OLANDESE: LE VACCINAZIONI CON ASTRAZENECA RIPRENDERANNO PRESTO

GIORNATA NAZIONALE IN MEMORIA DELLE VITTIME DELL’EPIDEMIA DI CORONAVIRUS: BANDIERE A MEZZ’ASTA…

USA; NORD STREAM 2 E ATTIVITà SANZIONABILE POTENZIALE

JOINT STATEMENT ON EXTENDED “TROIKA” ON PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT IN AFGHANISTAN

WHY 2021 WILL DEFINE THE NEXT DECADE FOR AUSTRALIAN COMPANIES

ACCIAIO, PRIMO TAVOLO MINISTERI COINVOLTI VINCERE SFIDA PRODUZIONE E SFIDA ECOLOGICA

FINLAND’S AFRICA STRATEGY – TOWARDS STRONGER POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

Agenparl

DECIPHERING LIGNIN HETEROGENEITY IN BALL MILLED SOFTWOOD; UNRAVELLING THE SYNERGY BETWEEN SUPRAMOLECULAR CELL WALL STRUCTURE AND MOLECULAR EVENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC04319B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ioanna Sapouna, Martin Lawoko
Mechanical milling of lignocellulose has been used in several studies as a key pretreatment enabling extraction of lignin from various sources for structural analysis. It is also applied as an…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/HcL65zYIBhM/D0GC04319B

Post collegati

GEFORCE NOW GETS NEW PRIORITY MEMBERSHIPS AND MORE

Redazione

ACCESS TO TOUGH AND TRANSPARENT NANOCOMPOSITES VIA PICKERING EMULSION POLYMERIZATION USING BIOCATALYTIC HYBRID LIGNIN NANOPARTICLES AS FUNCTIONAL SURFACTANTS

Redazione

DECIPHERING LIGNIN HETEROGENEITY IN BALL MILLED SOFTWOOD; UNRAVELLING THE SYNERGY BETWEEN SUPRAMOLECULAR CELL WALL STRUCTURE AND MOLECULAR EVENTS

Redazione

A PALAZZO CIVICO IL RICORDO DELLE VITTIME DEL BARDO

Redazione

NEWS STORY: HERTFORDSHIRE DRUG DEALER JAILED

Redazione

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BETHESDA/USA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More