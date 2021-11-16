(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/16/2021 01:45 PM EST

The Law Library of Congress’s next offering in its Orientation to Legal Research Webinar Series will focus on the laws created by the executive branch of the U.S. federal government—rules and regulations. In the “Tracing Federal Regulations” webinar, scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, attendees will learn about the notice-and-comment rulemaking […]

