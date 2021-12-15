(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 mlns=’http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml’>

The Home of Grants, Investments and Support

Dear,

Here is our latest news, insights and funding opportunities that may be of interest to you.

Innovate UK’s Plan for Action will support UK businesses to use innovation to drive the economic recovery, to fulfill net zero obligations and to develop the innovators of the future, with the vision for the UK to become the global hub for innovation by 2035.

Sustainability charity WRAP and Innovate UK have launched a major new UK fund to reduce the impact of plastics on the environment in India, Chile, Kenya and South Africa.

A new cost-effective neonatal incubator, designed developed and manufactured in Britain, has been successfully deployed in a clinical setting for the very first time in a UK hospital.

The industrial decarbonisation challenge is accelerating the cost-effective decarbonisation of industrial clusters by developing and deploying low carbon technologies.

Agriculture and the meat sector are feeling the heat. However, society and consumers must recognise and understand the benefits of the whole UK farming sector.

INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY CHALLENGE FUND

Keep up to date with the latest news and stories about ISCF projects

£350,000 is being invested by the Driving the Electric Revolution Challenge to help address the skills shortage in the UK power electronics, machines and drives industry.

Register your place for the Transforming Construction Challenge fund celebratory event on Thursday 24 February 2022, where the exciting impact of the programme will be revealed.

Electrification of the agriculture and food sectors to help them reach net zero is a huge challenge. This new report examines the opportunities and barriers facing the sector.

UK-manufactured electric vehicle batteries are 12% greener than the European average, putting the UK firmly in the driving seat of industry, as detailed in the new Faraday insight.

[DISCOVER OUR LATEST FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES](https://www.ukri.org/opportunity/?filter_council%5B%5D=822&elqTrackId=BEFF63146C2A4D6B307492C12AF021B9&elq=bc8c2699d2b848b8b144e4932c29a730&elqaid=1971&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=1148)

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £25 million for game-changing and commercially viable research and development.

Registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £1 billion that help industrialise the electrified automotive supply chain at scale in the UK.

[OTHER FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES >](https://www.ukri.org/opportunity/?filter_council%5B%5D=822&elqTrackId=BEFF63146C2A4D6B307492C12AF021B9&elq=bc8c2699d2b848b8b144e4932c29a730&elqaid=1971&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=1148)

🔊 Listen to this