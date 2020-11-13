venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
DEATH OF PETER SUTCLIFFE: STATEMENTS FROM CHIEF CONSTABLE JOHN ROBINS ON BEHALF OF WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins has today commented on behalf of the force regarding the death of Peter Sutcliffe.  He also apologised to relatives for the additional distress and anxiety caused by the language, tone and terminology used by senior officers at the time in relation to Peter Sutcliffe’s victims.

Both statements are below.

RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF PETER SUTCLIFFE

“Peter Sutcliffe was convicted at court in 1981 for the murder of thirteen women and the attempted murder of seven other victims, in crimes which created a climate of fear across the country.

“I am sure the news of his death will bring back a range of mixed emotions and trauma for surviving victims and relatives of those whose lives he cruelly took away.

“Those who died and were assaulted, as well as those relatives who are still suffering today, are at the forefront of our thoughts and our condolences.

“The investigation into offences committed by Peter Sutcliffe was, at the time, the largest ever conducted by a UK police force and was subject to two exhaustive reviews in the immediate aftermath. 

“The 1981 report by Sir Lawrence Byford and a subsequent review conducted by former West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Colin Sampson identified the extensive efforts made by the enquiry team, as well as what clearly went wrong.

“Failings and mistakes that were made are fully acknowledged and documented.  We can say without doubt that the lessons learned from the Peter Sutcliffe enquiry have proved formative in shaping the investigation of serious and complex crime within modern day policing.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to ensuring that those harmed by crime are at the heart of what we do.”

APOLOGY TO SURVIVING VICTIMS AND RELATIVES

“On behalf of West Yorkshire Police, I apologise for the additional distress and anxiety caused to all relatives by the language, tone and terminology used by senior officers at the time in relation to Peter Sutcliffe’s victims.

“Such language and attitudes may have reflected wider societal attitudes of the day, but it was as wrong then as it is now.  

“A huge number of officers worked to identify and bring Peter Sutcliffe to justice and it is a shame that their hard work was overshadowed by the language of senior officers used at the time, the effect of which is still felt today by surviving relatives.

“Thankfully those attitudes are consigned to history and our approach today is wholly victim focused, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

“The well-documented Byford and Sampson reviews fully explored many issues.  However, the reports did not fully address the issue of how victims were portrayed and described, which impacted on families, friends and wider public perception.

“I offer this heartfelt apology today as the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police.”

John Robins QPM

Chief Constable

West Yorkshire Police

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/death-peter-sutcliffe-statements-chief-constable-john-robins-behalf-west-yorkshire

