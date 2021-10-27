(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/27/2021 05:52 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We send our deepest condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea (ROK) for the passing of former President Roh Tae-Woo. While former President Roh leaves a complicated legacy, his tenure included solidification of the ROK’s democratic tradition, its entry into the United Nations, and a strong commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. For over 70 years, the U.S.-ROK Alliance has continued strive toward our shared commitments of strengthening the rules-based international order and multilateral institutions, and promoting peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this