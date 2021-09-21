(AGENPARL) – mar 21 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/21/2021 04:22 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States offers condolences on the death of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He played a consequential role in Algeria’s history serving in the National Liberation Army, fighting for Algeria’s independence, and as Foreign Minister. As President, Mr. Bouteflika helped lead Algeria out of its Dark Decade. The United States remains committed to its close partnership with Algeria and deepening the relationship between the American and Algerian people.

