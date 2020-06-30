DEATH OF AN INMATE FROM LA MACAZA INSTITUTION

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 30 giugno 2020

June 30, 2020 – La Macaza, Quebec – Correctional Service Canada

On June 28, 2020, Jacques Allard, an inmate from La Macaza Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Allard had been serving an indeterminate sentence for possession, impression and sharing of juvenile pornography since April 18, 2018.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

