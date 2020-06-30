mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

RENTAL E-SCOOTER TRIALS TO BE ALLOWED FROM THIS WEEKEND

FOREIGN MINISTER OF BELARUS V.MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE SOLEMN CEREMONY OF OPENING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S PARTICIPATION IN THE VIRTUAL C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

AFSCHEIDSAUDIëNTIE AMBASSADEUR VAN AFGHANISTAN

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S PARTICIPATION IN THE VIRTUAL C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

UK PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR SYRIANS FACING TWIN THREAT OF CONFLICT AND CORONAVIRUS

INDIA, NEL TAMIL NADU L’UCCISIONE DI DUE CRISTIANI

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 44: INTERACTIVE DIALOGUE ON THE SITUATION OF HUMAN…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE: PM: A NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

Agenparl

DEATH OF AN INMATE FROM LA MACAZA INSTITUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 30 giugno 2020

June 30, 2020 – La Macaza, Quebec – Correctional Service Canada

On June 28, 2020, Jacques Allard, an inmate from La Macaza Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Allard had been serving an indeterminate sentence for possession, impression and sharing of juvenile pornography since April 18, 2018.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/correctional-service/news/2020/06/death-of-an-inmate-from-la-macaza-institution.html

Post collegati

DEATH OF AN INMATE FROM LA MACAZA INSTITUTION

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND ASSEMBLY OF NOVA SCOTIA MI’KMAW CHIEFS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO CHANGE NAME OF CANADIAN COAST GUARD SHIP EDWARD CORNWALLIS

Redazione

CANADA REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE OF SYRIA

Redazione

CANADA ANNOUNCES ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Redazione

CANADA AND NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR INVEST IN BUILDING SAFER COMMUNITIES ON THE GREAT NORTHERN PENINSULA

Redazione

BACKGROUNDER: CANADA AND NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR INVEST IN BUILDING SAFER COMMUNITIES ON THE GREAT NORTHERN PENINSULA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More