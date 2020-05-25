May 25, 2020

New York City, NY

Renews Call for Federal Government to Provide Hazard Pay to Essential Public Workers

Confirms 1,249 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 362,764; New Cases in 41 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that state and local governments will provide death benefits for frontline workers who died from COVID-19 during this emergency.

Governor Cuomo also renewed his call for the federal government to provide hazard pay for essential public workers on the front lines.

“During these troubling times there have been so many New Yorkers who have really risen to the challenge and done more than anyone could ask for or expect, and we want to make sure that we remember them and we thank those heroes for all that they’ve done,” Governor Cuomo said. “I personally feel a grave responsibility to our frontline and essential workers who understood the dangers of this virus, but went to work anyway because we needed them to. And we’re going to make sure that every government in the State of New York provides death benefits to those public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency.”

[embedded content]

Audio

Photos

During these troubling times there have been so many New Yorkers who have really risen to the challenge and done more than anyone could ask for or expect.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces State and Local Governments will Provide Death Benefits for Frontline Workers Who Died from COVID-19

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,249 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 362,764 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 362,764 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,791

9

Allegany

44

0

Broome

519

18

Cattaraugus

81

3

Cayuga

77

0

Chautauqua

75

0

Chemung

136

0

Chenango

119

1

Clinton

95

0

Columbia

372

7

Cortland

39

0

Delaware

77

0

Dutchess

3,825

18

Erie

5,700

74

Essex

36

0

Franklin

20

0

Fulton

196

2

Genesee

192

1

Greene

225

5

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

103

2

Jefferson

72

0

Lewis

19

0

Livingston

115

1

Madison

303

2

Monroe

2,733

36

Montgomery

79

0

Nassau

39,907

70

Niagara

955

14

NYC

198,731

608

Oneida

905

27

Onondaga

1,981

28

Ontario

185

1

Orange

10,244

19

Orleans

205

3

Oswego

104

4

Otsego

69

0

Putnam

1,214

6

Rensselaer

465

2

Rockland

12,996

33

Saratoga

461

5

Schenectady

664

6

Schoharie

49

0

Schuyler

11

0

Seneca

55

0

St. Lawrence

197

0

Steuben

240

0

Suffolk

39,090

126

Sullivan

1,324

14

Tioga

122

0

Tompkins

154

3

Ulster

1,632

15

Warren

251

1

Washington

228

2

Wayne

109

1

Westchester

33,049

81

Wyoming

82

1

Yates

37

0

Next Section

Continue

Contact the Governor’s Press Office