DEATH BENEFITS FOR FAMILIES OF FRONTLINE GOVERNMENT WORKERS

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), sab 30 maggio 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed into law a new measure providing death benefits to the families of frontline workers who lost their lives fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The bill, S.8427/A.10528, establishes a COVID-19 death benefit for the families of state and local government employees who have been on the front lines of response to this public health emergency.

The Governor also announced that New York State will open 10 additional testing sites—one for each zip code—in New York City COVID hotspots. Controlling the virus’ spread in the city’s hotspots, which are located in predominately low income and minority communities, is a top priority as it moves toward Phase 1 of reopening on June 8. Six testing sites will be in the Bronx, three will be in Brooklyn and one will be in Queens.

Governor Cuomo also said that New York State continues to monitor progress fighting the virus in the Capital Region and Western New York, which will reach two weeks of Phase 1 reopening next week.

“This new law will provide death benefits to the families of state and local government frontline workers who died from COVID-19 and gave their lives for us,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you, and we remember you. We will be there to support your families going forward. And we say to their families, we thank you, we grieve for your loss, and we will always be there for you the way your loved one was there for us.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I want to thank Senator Gounardes for his dedication and hard work to help get this crucial bill passed. So many brave men and the women paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting all of us from this horrific disease. This bill honors their memory and ensures their family members are cared for in the future.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Throughout the course of this pandemic, our municipal frontline workers have gone to work day after day so that their fellow New Yorkers could stay safely in their homes. They risked their health and well-being to serve others, and we will honor their service by ensuring that their families receive the benefits they so rightly deserve. I would like to thank my colleague Assemblymember Abbate for fighting tirelessly to ensure these fallen heroes are treated with respect and dignity.”

Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “It is fitting that we passed this legislation just after Memorial Day, a day we honor those who have given their lives for their country. Those essential workers we lost to covid-19 gave their lives in a different kind of war – a war against a vicious virus. Their families have suffered a horrific loss and thanks to our actions they will not have to wait in limbo to get the benefits they are owed. I’d like to thank Governor Cuomo for his support on this issue and for moving so swiftly to sign it into law to give relief for the families of these everyday heroes.”

Assemblymember Peter Abbate said, “While many employers are making arrangements for workers to telecommute rather than risking illness, workers like emergency medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, transit workers and many others have continued to show up every day. And for their service, many have paid the ultimate price. This legislation ensures that their families are afforded the benefits they deserve for their unimaginable loss.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,376 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 369,660 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 369,660 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,843 9 Allegany 45 0 Broome 561 4 Cattaraugus 87 1 Cayuga 90 1 Chautauqua 83 1 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 132 2 Clinton 95 0 Columbia 383 1 Cortland 41 2 Delaware 79 0 Dutchess 3,899 12 Erie 6,014 79 Essex 36 0 Franklin 22 1 Fulton 207 1 Genesee 200 1 Greene 238 1 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 107 0 Jefferson 74 0 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 118 0 Madison 311 1 Monroe 2,909 49 Montgomery 89 5 Nassau 40,307 81 Niagara 1,020 12 NYC 202,751 752 Oneida 1,006 18 Onondaga 2,133 41 Ontario 206 1 Orange 10,389 28 Orleans 228 12 Oswego 108 0 Otsego 71 0 Putnam 1,248 7 Rensselaer 486 8 Rockland 13,128 28 Saratoga 477 4 Schenectady 686 6 Schoharie 50 1 Schuyler 11 0 Seneca 58 1 St. Lawrence 202 0 Steuben 241 0 Suffolk 39,532 87 Sullivan 1,375 11 Tioga 128 2 Tompkins 161 4 Ulster 1,678 15 Warren 255 1 Washington 235 3 Wayne 113 0 Westchester 33,429 80 Wyoming 84 2 Yates 39 0

Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/death-benefits-families-frontline-government-workers