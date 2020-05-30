sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CON IL ROSARIO IL PAPA INVOCA L’AIUTO DELLA VERGINE, UNITO AI SANTUARI…

IL PAPA AI SACERDOTI ROMANI: NELLA TEMPESTA NON AVETE ABBANDONATO IL GREGGE

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 30 MAGGIO

IN SPAGNA IN ARRIVO AIUTI ECONOMICI PER I PIù POVERI

USA, CASO FLOYD. LA CHIESA: SCONFIGGERE IL RAZZISMO

Agenparl

DEATH BENEFITS FOR FAMILIES OF FRONTLINE GOVERNMENT WORKERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), sab 30 maggio 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed into law a new measure providing death benefits to the families of frontline workers who lost their lives fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The bill, S.8427/A.10528, establishes a COVID-19 death benefit for the families of state and local government employees who have been on the front lines of response to this public health emergency.

 

The Governor also announced that New York State will open 10 additional testing sites—one for each zip code—in New York City COVID hotspots. Controlling the virus’ spread in the city’s hotspots, which are located in predominately low income and minority communities, is a top priority as it moves toward Phase 1 of reopening on June 8. Six testing sites will be in the Bronx, three will be in Brooklyn and one will be in Queens.

 

Governor Cuomo also said that New York State continues to monitor progress fighting the virus in the Capital Region and Western New York, which will reach two weeks of Phase 1 reopening next week.

 

“This new law will provide death benefits to the families of state and local government frontline workers who died from COVID-19 and gave their lives for us,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you, and we remember you. We will be there to support your families going forward. And we say to their families, we thank you, we grieve for your loss, and we will always be there for you the way your loved one was there for us.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I want to thank Senator Gounardes for his dedication and hard work to help get this crucial bill passed.  So many brave men and the women paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting all of us from this horrific disease. This bill honors their memory and ensures their family members are cared for in the future.”

 

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Throughout the course of this pandemic, our municipal frontline workers have gone to work day after day so that their fellow New Yorkers could stay safely in their homes. They risked their health and well-being to serve others, and we will honor their service by ensuring that their families receive the benefits they so rightly deserve. I would like to thank my colleague Assemblymember Abbate for fighting tirelessly to ensure these fallen heroes are treated with respect and dignity.”

 

Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “It is fitting that we passed this legislation just after Memorial Day, a day we honor those who have given their lives for their country.  Those essential workers we lost to covid-19 gave their lives in a different kind of war – a war against a vicious virus. Their families have suffered a horrific loss and thanks to our actions they will not have to wait in limbo to get the benefits they are owed. I’d like to thank Governor Cuomo for his support on this issue and for moving so swiftly to sign it into law to give relief for the families of these everyday heroes.”

 

Assemblymember Peter Abbate said, “While many employers are making arrangements for workers to telecommute rather than risking illness, workers like emergency medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, transit workers and many others have continued to show up every day. And for their service, many have paid the ultimate price. This legislation ensures that their families are afforded the benefits they deserve for their unimaginable loss.”

 

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,376 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 369,660 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 369,660 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,843

9

Allegany

45

0

Broome

561

4

Cattaraugus

87

1

Cayuga

90

1

Chautauqua

83

1

Chemung

137

0

Chenango

132

2

Clinton

95

0

Columbia

383

1

Cortland

41

2

Delaware

79

0

Dutchess

3,899

12

Erie

6,014

79

Essex

36

0

Franklin

22

1

Fulton

207

1

Genesee

200

1

Greene

238

1

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

107

0

Jefferson

74

0

Lewis

20

0

Livingston

118

0

Madison

311

1

Monroe

2,909

49

Montgomery

89

5

Nassau

40,307

81

Niagara

1,020

12

NYC

202,751

752

Oneida

1,006

18

Onondaga

2,133

41

Ontario

206

1

Orange

10,389

28

Orleans

228

12

Oswego

108

0

Otsego

71

0

Putnam

1,248

7

Rensselaer

486

8

Rockland

13,128

28

Saratoga

477

4

Schenectady

686

6

Schoharie

50

1

Schuyler

11

0

Seneca

58

1

St. Lawrence

202

0

Steuben

241

0

Suffolk

39,532

87

Sullivan

1,375

11

Tioga

128

2

Tompkins

161

4

Ulster

1,678

15

Warren

255

1

Washington

235

3

Wayne

113

0

Westchester

33,429

80

Wyoming

84

2

Yates

39

0

Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/death-benefits-families-frontline-government-workers

Post collegati

DEATH BENEFITS FOR FAMILIES OF FRONTLINE GOVERNMENT WORKERS

Redazione

BARDI SU NOMINA UMBERTO PESCE A CAVALIERE DEL LAVORO

Redazione

ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19; PEOPLE IN ZONE 5 URGED TO CONTINUE TO SYMPTOM WATCH

Redazione

US ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/ VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO RESUMPTION OF COMPEITIVE SPORT BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Redazione

SPEECH: OLIVER DOWDEN’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 MAY 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More