Deakin University’s partnership with IIT Madras highlights how a multi-faceted approach to the market yields positive results.
Australia’s Deakin University is a digitally focused institution that ranks in the top 1 per cent of universities globally. It holds a 5 star QS rating and conducts world-class research. For 10 years, its undergraduate students have reported being the most satisfied students of all universities in Victoria.
Innovation in materials
Deakin recently collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Madras to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in advanced materials and
manufacturing. It is the first bilateral CoE to have been created between
the Chennai-based institute and an overseas institution.
The new CoE will undertake research and development in advanced materials
such as high entropy alloys, light alloys and composites, and functional
and nano materials. It is also focused on manufacturing and human capital
advances in related areas.
‘The Centre of Excellence will drive knowledge and information sharing, and
be a step towards more sustainable manufacturing,’ says Ravneet Pawha,
Deputy Vice President & CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.
One significant feature of the new CoE sees strong links with leading
corporates active in the space. Automotive sector leaders in particular
benefit from innovation in advanced materials, and a project that looks
specifically at “light weighting” is under consideration. An initiative
considering the application of artificial intelligence to new lightweight
brake pads is also underway.
An evolution in education marketing
Deakin is not new to India. The university has been active in the market
for more than 25 years, having established an office in 1994. Today, India
is Australia’s second largest source of international students and Deakin
has seen enrolments from India grow almost seven-fold since 2012.
The university is perhaps best known among prospective students in India
for its novel approach to attracting enrolments and interest in its
courses. The Deakin Vice Chancellor Meritorious Scholarships program is an
annual contest broadcast across India on the Time Now television network
for four students to win tuition-free enrolment at Deakin. The contest
exposes the Australian education experience to the largest tertiary-age
population in the world.
Deakin has also used sports scholarships to great effect with a multi-year
tie-up with the Rajasthan Royals, an IPL cricket team captained by
Australian Steve “Smudge” Smith. As the official sports education partner
for the team, Deakin offers a “mega scholarship” for an Indian student to
study sports management at its Melbourne campus.
Looking ahead to the future
Austrade has been actively supporting the Australian university sector’s
outreach initiatives in India. Austrade’s network across India and the
region is focused on targeted work in research, executive education and
study collaborations. Deakin has participated in a number of Austrade
initiatives over many years, including briefings and industry events, as
part of its market development.
South Asia and India in particular represents the key growth market
globally for Australia’s education services exports. India is one of the
world’s fastest growing large economies and has more tertiary-age people
than any other country in the world. Furthermore, there is increasing
interest in and awareness of Australia’s quality education on offer among
the rising middle class in India. With a clear path to global jobs, further
education gained in Australian universities is increasingly valued by this
audience.
Deakin University has long understood the scale of opportunity presented by
a changing India. The university enjoys extremely high levels of awareness
among prospective Indian students and their families.
The collaboration with IIT Madras goes well beyond traditional student
recruitment. It shows how a consistent, long-term approach to a significant
market can help build deep brand value. In terms of positioning Deakin for
future success in India, the prospects look positive.
