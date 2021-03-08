lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
DEADLY WISHES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 marzo 2021 “Meet Zoe Finch, West Midlands Police’s newest Detective Inspector … Fresh from the success of the Canary investigation into depravity and corruption at the highest levels, she’s attracted attention. Not least from Assistant Chief Constable Bryn Jackson. But when Jackson is brutually murdered on the night of his retirement party, Zoe is dragged into a case that’s deeply personal. All the evidence points to the victim’s downtrodden wife, who has secrets of her own …”–Backcover.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205369864

