domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Agenparl

DCD, DTCM DISCUSS WAYS OF JOINT COOPERATION DURING AL MATROOSHI VISIT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) dom 16 agosto 2020

2020 08 13 1NA

2020 08 13 1NA

DCD, DTCM Discuss Ways of Joint Cooperation during Al Matrooshi Visit

Excellency Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, has visited Dubai Tourism and Commercial Marketing Department, where he was received by Excellency Halal Saeed Almery, Department’s Director-General.

The visit comes in line with the joint strategic cooperation and integrated work between the two bodies, and to review the best practices and experiences witnessed in the areas of specialty.

The visit includes conducting coordinating meetings, field tours in different sections and departments.

Al Matrooshi praised the valued efforts of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing, and its role in positioning Dubai in the forefront of tourist destinations worldwide and boosting it as a commercial hub, and he went on saying the purpose of this visit to negotiate ways of cooperation with the aim to achieve the vision set to prepare appropriate circumstances to boost the outcomes which satisfy community aspirations, in a way that anticipated goals are achieved,  which clearly reflect the role of national institutions in providing the required needs in public services, that assure community expected interests are achieved.

Al Matrooshi was accompanied by a delegation comprising Brig. Jamal Bin Aadid Al Muiheiri, assist. Director-General for Resources and Supportive Services. Brig. Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, assist. Director-General for Smart Services, Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assist. Director-General for Fire and Rescue, Major Dr. Ahmed Yusuf Al Shangaiti, Director of Government Communication Department, 1st. Lt. Eissa Ahmed Al Mutawaa, Director of Monitoring and Inspection Department and Lady Afaf Jassim Al Muiheiri, Director of Strategy and Future Department.

Attendees from Dubai Tourism and Commercial Marketing Department include Mr. Isam Abdulla Rahim Kazim, Executive Director, Mr. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Investment, Corporate, and Mr. Ahmed Al khajah, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Festivals and Retail.

2020 08 13 2NA

2020 08 13 2NA

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.dcd.gov.ae/portal/en/item/1255-dcd-dtcm-discuss-ways-of-joint-cooperation-during-al-matrooshi-visit.jsp

Post collegati

DCD, DTCM DISCUSS WAYS OF JOINT COOPERATION DURING AL MATROOSHI VISIT

Redazione

1,528 COVID-19 RECOVERIES AND 63,872 PCR TESTS, MOH SAYS

Redazione

MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 43% AT RIYADH HOSPITALS

Redazione

OVER 311,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTER-JEDDAH TO DATE

Redazione

​MOH: COVID-19 TESTS EXCEED 4 MILLION TO DATE

Redazione

1,383 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 2,566 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More