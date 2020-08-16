(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) dom 16 agosto 2020

DCD, DTCM Discuss Ways of Joint Cooperation during Al Matrooshi Visit

Excellency Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, has visited Dubai Tourism and Commercial Marketing Department, where he was received by Excellency Halal Saeed Almery, Department’s Director-General.

The visit comes in line with the joint strategic cooperation and integrated work between the two bodies, and to review the best practices and experiences witnessed in the areas of specialty.

The visit includes conducting coordinating meetings, field tours in different sections and departments.

Al Matrooshi praised the valued efforts of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing, and its role in positioning Dubai in the forefront of tourist destinations worldwide and boosting it as a commercial hub, and he went on saying the purpose of this visit to negotiate ways of cooperation with the aim to achieve the vision set to prepare appropriate circumstances to boost the outcomes which satisfy community aspirations, in a way that anticipated goals are achieved, which clearly reflect the role of national institutions in providing the required needs in public services, that assure community expected interests are achieved.

Al Matrooshi was accompanied by a delegation comprising Brig. Jamal Bin Aadid Al Muiheiri, assist. Director-General for Resources and Supportive Services. Brig. Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, assist. Director-General for Smart Services, Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assist. Director-General for Fire and Rescue, Major Dr. Ahmed Yusuf Al Shangaiti, Director of Government Communication Department, 1st. Lt. Eissa Ahmed Al Mutawaa, Director of Monitoring and Inspection Department and Lady Afaf Jassim Al Muiheiri, Director of Strategy and Future Department.

Attendees from Dubai Tourism and Commercial Marketing Department include Mr. Isam Abdulla Rahim Kazim, Executive Director, Mr. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Investment, Corporate, and Mr. Ahmed Al khajah, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Festivals and Retail.

