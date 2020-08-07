DAYLIGHT CARJACKING IN NORTHWEST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 07 agosto 2020

We are looking to identify a suspect in a carjacking that took place during the daytime in the northwest.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, a woman was seated in her red 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander on 16 Street between Westmount Road and Bowness Road N.W., when a man approached her vehicle from behind and opened the driver’s side door.

The man, described as Caucasian, in his 20s, and approximately 6’ tall, with blond hair, was wearing a camouflage print bandana across his face, shorts and a black tank top with white lettering and carrying a khaki backpack. He was also carrying a screwdriver in his hand.

The man told the woman to get out of the car, which she did without resisting. He then got into the vehicle and drove off towards Memorial Drive.

The Calgary Police Service reminds anyone that finds themselves in a similar situation to do as this victim did, and comply with the demands and call police as soon as it is safe to do so.

A picture of a vehicle with similar make and model as the one that was stolen, is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom. The original license plate number is BXD1386.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app

CASE # /4465