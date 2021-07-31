(AGENPARL) – sab 31 luglio 2021 Who will be Bolt’s successor? Plus, five swimming medals on offer and finals in high jump, tennis and more!

Men’s 100m final showdown, last day of swimming

Athletics events come thick and fast with high jump, shot put and triple jump joining men’s 100m finals, five swimming medals, artistic gymnastics apparatus finals, men’s golf final round, tennis and sailing.

MATSUYAMA first Japanese to win golf major in 2nd

Masters winner Matsuyama Hideki is in second place going into the final round of the men’s golf tournament at Tokyo 2020. Schauffele leads with Casey, Ortiz, Munoz and McIlroy in the chasing pack.

Whitlock aims to make more Brit gymnastics history

Max Whitlock heads into the pommel horse final hoping to be the first British gymnast to defend an Olympic title but Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan and China’s SUN Wei will have their say.

New event new world record for Brit mixed medley

The British quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin clocked 3:37.58 to shave 0.83 seconds off the previous world best and beating nearest rivals China by 1.28 seconds.

[Read more [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=118cde7a276d0101c5d8c6aa2a73a482a1ce8016dfcab77d32814c4278f2c25224a00dc97ae7bca820f7dec2d3e29d8332bfc4c16a33db9b)

