(AGENPARL) – ven 30 luglio 2021 Ready for a busy day? Here is everything you need to know about today’s finals.

[Sonic Avatar]

[Download app](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=7434a882398d7d105d5218a3c276dbe7b98edd28f0bf10f62c8b69b0aaf08c1a3eb40ecf039a8a0cb11f728b17221ccf0f18d375b4817d2f) [Download Icon]

Day 8

Day 8

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

TODAY AT THE GAMES

BMX freestyle to start at the Olympic Games

In a pulsating day of events, medals will be awarded in the women’s 100m, plus discus and 4x400m in athletics, plus windsurfing and trampolining and mixed events in judo, trap shooting and swimming.

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

Athletes to Watch

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=63f621fd337caae79fae5f07ebd4d3051f4034aecbc43334b0e550e782f7f1d6ff3b5dc806b1e10c5381b8f0d747cac31523d01e323d5959 https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=63f621fd337caae79fae5f07ebd4d3051f4034aecbc43334b0e550e782f7f1d6ff3b5dc806b1e10c5381b8f0d747cac31523d01e323d5959

Dina Asher-Smith takes centre stage in 100m final

The Brit will likely be alongside Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her Jamaican compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in the final of the women’s 100m, presuming they all get through the semifinals earlier in the day, that is.

Caeleb Dressel goes for third gold in the pool

The American has already won the 100m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle events with a possible five more gold medals to come, including today’s men’s 100m butterfly. Dressel also has two gold medals from Rio 2016.

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabff6fc2e058e9abdb1b682cc4becba1bed6facfaec1b935116cf271c6e2a6c20cdde347b1e63a3446dd44f4e1a86ea730f https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabff6fc2e058e9abdb1b682cc4becba1bed6facfaec1b935116cf271c6e2a6c20cdde347b1e63a3446dd44f4e1a86ea730f

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

Play FanZone games

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabfd9dfb7c034a72543a5a2996f7b07ac6d241d927572ffe21bb58f578ffed858ea2e829f4270bc63268c80ca829ba06941 https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabfd9dfb7c034a72543a5a2996f7b07ac6d241d927572ffe21bb58f578ffed858ea2e829f4270bc63268c80ca829ba06941

Play Live Trivia #4 on 1 August

Here’s a hint: She won silver for the same event in London 2012.

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

More ways to participate

Skate anywhere with augmented reality

Spotlight on the US: skateboarding dates back to the 1970s – but we want to see your fresh tricks.

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabf9a8a0ced44db0bfc4ecd0eb34315b8520c2fe1a5bbb4083d3783d3fc13131f0f233554b5357b29592cea2de93ff4e784 https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabf9a8a0ced44db0bfc4ecd0eb34315b8520c2fe1a5bbb4083d3783d3fc13131f0f233554b5357b29592cea2de93ff4e784

First ever Olympic gold for Irish rowing

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan made history for Ireland winning gold in lightweight double sculls, while the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won bronze.

Medals

Follow your team

Check out today´s medal updates.

[See all medals [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=3aba332aea84aabf905cc42354ea7d0337fc03054bf2beb0a0a688a77b28ff353842ab40b3eb9c1014d509878fc5e6251d96a4ddabc1cea4f7589c330dec8859)

The Worldwide Olympic Partners

Follow the Olympic Games

International Olympic Committee – Maison Olympique, 1007 Lausanne, Switzerland

©2021 International Olympic Committee. All rights reserved.

🔊 Listen to this