(AGENPARL) – dom 25 luglio 2021 Plus, first medals in artistic gymnastics, rugby sevens starts, and gold on offer in judo!

Day 3

Day 3

Today at the Games

Katie Ledecky in pool, rugby sevens starts

America’s Katie Ledecky competes in 400m freestyle for the first of five possible golds. Medal events include men’s triathlon, artistic gymnastics men’s team, canoe slalom, mountain biking, judo, table tennis and taekwondo.

Athletes to watch

Peaty aims for gold with world record in pool

The Briton goes for gold in 100m breaststroke hoping to break the world record, again. In 2019, the reigning Olympic champion was the first swimmer to break the 57-second barrier and also has the 19 fastest times in history.

Skateboarding icon Bufoni competes in street event

Leticia Bufoni, a superstar in street skateboarding and competing in Tokyo under the flag of her native Brazil, is one of the current generation of female street skaters looking to make a mark on the Olympic stage.

Find live event coverage

