Day 2

Day 2

Today at the Games

Skateboarding/surfing debut, first swimming medals

Skateboarding to award first ever Olympic medals, early rounds of surfing, first sighting of Caeleb Dressel at the pool, plus medals in archery, cycling, diving, fencing, judo, shooting, taekwondo and weightlifting.

Athletes to watch

Seven-time surfing world champ Gilmore in action

Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore is ready for a “wild experience” as surfing makes its debut as an Olympic sport, with the first and second rounds of both the men’s and women’s events taking place.

Jade Jones, GB taekwondo, going for third gold

Jones could become the first taekwondo athlete, and first female Briton, to ever win a trio of successive titles, following gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in -57kg weight class. Men’s -68kg medals to be won too.

Day 2 schedule

China’s YANG Qian wins first gold of Tokyo 2020

People’s Republic of China’s YANG Qian is the new Olympic champion in women’s 10m air rifle beating ROC shooter Anastasiia Galashina, who missed the centre two rings on her final shot. Nina Christen of Switzerland won bronze.

