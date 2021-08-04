(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 Plus, finals in women’s 10m platform diving, men’s hockey and skateboarding park!

Day 13

TODAY AT THE GAMES

Karate’s debut, first climbing medals awarded

Karate’s Olympic debut, men’s hockey medals, canoe sprint medals, track cycling’s keirin & omnium finals, 10m platform diving, men’s skateboarding park final, and US women in bronze medal football match against Australia.

Athletes to Watch

Holloway’s potential world record in 110m hurdles

Reigning 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway is knocking on the door of a world record – the American was just 0.22s away in round one on Tuesday (3 June) finishing in a time of 13.02s. A not to miss race!

Kookaburras’ Eddie Ockenden aims for missing medal

Ockenden has won two Olympic bronzes but last time out, at Rio 2016, the Australians were out of the medals entirely for the first time since Barcelona 1992. Belgium were Rio silver medallists so will want to go one better.

More ways to participate

Connect, chat and be inspired by Olympians

What does it take to become an Olympian? Meet Olympians in a one-of-a-kind online experience and be inspired by their personal stories, workout ideas, or tips for mental training! #AthleteExperiences

Celebrate your heroes

Respect, friendship, inclusion, integrity and excellence – all of our incredible nominees stand for these Olympic values, but who’s your winner?

Greatest female Olympic sailor ever Hannah Mills

Hannah Mills, along with crew Eilidh McIntyre, won gold in the 470 boat class on Wednesday (4 August) making the Brit, who’s a passionate environmental campaigner, the most successful female Olympic sailor ever.

🔊 Listen to this