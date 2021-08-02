(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 Sport climbing is ready to rock, Simone Biles returns and Duplantis goes for gold.

Day 11

Day 11

TODAY AT THE GAMES

Climbing Olympic debut, women’s 200m on the track

Sport climbing set to take Tokyo 2020 by storm, gymnastics high bar final, Mondo Duplantis in pole vault final, husband and wife track cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny could win gold medals within an hour of each other.

Indonesia shock China in badminton doubles win

Unseeded Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat CHEN Qing Chen and JIA Yi Fan in two sets to take shock gold in women’s doubles even winning one point when Polii left the court to grab a new racquet after a string broke.

🔊 Listen to this