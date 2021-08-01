(AGENPARL) – dom 01 agosto 2021 Plus, medals on offer in athletics, sailing, weightlifting and more!

Day 10

TODAY AT THE GAMES

Track cycling begins, five athletics medal events

Track cycling begins with the first medal event, the women’s team sprint final, athletics medal events include long jump, 100m hurdles and discus, also equestrian, sailing and badminton finals.

Athletes to Watch

Sydney McLaughlin goes in 400m hurdles semi-final

The current world record holder in the women’s 400m hurdles, with a time of 51.90s recorded last month, will hope to make it through to the final on 4 Aug along with compatriot and 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad.

Gymnastic twins Jess & Jen Gadirova in floor final

With the withdrawal of Simone Biles, GB gymnast Jennifer Gadirova, who was first reserve, joins twin sister, Jessica in the artistic gymnastics floor final, hoping to add to their bronze medal won in the team competition.

More ways to participate

Surfing pioneer welcomes a new generation

It’s been a long road. Mickey Muñoz started surfing more than 60 years ago. Today, he’s seeing a new generation of surfers, skaters, and BMX freestyle riders rise on the Olympic stage and compete for gold.

First ever 360 made in women’s BMX freestyle final

GB’s Charlotte Worthington completed a backflip 360 for the first time ever in women’s competition, which was enough to beat a near-perfect first run from three-time world champion Hannah Roberts, who finished in second.

🔊 Listen to this