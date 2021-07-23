(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 See 11 medal events and 3×3 basketball’s Olympic debut.

[Sonic Avatar]

Day 1

Day 1

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

TODAY AT THE GAMES

3×3 basketball debut, first medals awarded

Action includes medals awarded in 11 events – men’s cycling road race, weightlifting, taekwondo, shooting, judo, fencing and archery with women’s 10m air rifle likely first, and the Olympic debut of 3×3 basketball.

[Learn more [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89da8635af33ed10a4ea5b0570cde689b676f11fc3279a3cadec05f4e1a424f706c651839f68a2b8b4d9b0c7ddcc2eb67500)

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

Athletes to watch

Cancer survivor IKEE Rikako in swimming heats

Two years after a leukemia diagnosis, Japan’s IKEE Rikako competes in the heats of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay event, in her home city, on the first day of swimming at the Games.

[Read more](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89da2edcdf6a125d551bc2022fd3ec3e9d9ac3ad968516cf02d30e52ddf8523fa1c68bf29a8e3005f1c21ccd19096d08247f) [Arrow alt] [Read more [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89da2edcdf6a125d551bc2022fd3ec3e9d9ac3ad968516cf02d30e52ddf8523fa1c68bf29a8e3005f1c21ccd19096d08247f)

Tour de France winner Pogacar in men’s road race

Just six days after his second consecutive Le Tour win, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar is in Tokyo for a shot at Olympic gold in the men’s road race. He’ll also compete in the time trial on Wednesday 28 July.

Watch Tokyo 2020

Find live event coverage

Find live event coverage

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

Fanzone

Can you predict the podium?

Invite your friends and lock in your selection before 31 July!

[Play Brackets Now](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89dac19efaa14b781a50e6b8c43167d6fc0f2bc557895eccdf58ea3c580f9474f8ce593061afcd5a6fe3cfda0f16eaa1401b) [Arrow alt] [Play Brackets Now [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89dac19efaa14b781a50e6b8c43167d6fc0f2bc557895eccdf58ea3c580f9474f8ce593061afcd5a6fe3cfda0f16eaa1401b)

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

More ways to participate

MY FLAG BELONGS HERE

What would your flag look like if it were inspired by your values? Answer a few questions, discover your own flag, and fly it on social media!

[Get started](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89daf8fdedb2b042c2d1c065871c3727f21a559789bac20dab1d3226cef23bbada423fb076fad1280dbd4521ca30f0ba5830) [Arrow alt] [Get started [Arrow alt]](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89daf8fdedb2b042c2d1c065871c3727f21a559789bac20dab1d3226cef23bbada423fb076fad1280dbd4521ca30f0ba5830)

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89da5b4a9ca31cd3a61259def0d8b75b60f9c6b795ec744ad5d7ffa84a47a00d27d76eaaa9bf5f94579ea96c636bc540eeee https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=59ebbe4b76be89da5b4a9ca31cd3a61259def0d8b75b60f9c6b795ec744ad5d7ffa84a47a00d27d76eaaa9bf5f94579ea96c636bc540eeee

Unlock the #Olympics emoji

🔊 Listen to this