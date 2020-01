(AGENPARL) – Brussels, mar 28 gennaio 2020

On 28 January each year, member states of the Council of Europe and EU institutions celebrate Data Protection Day. It marks the anniversary of the Council of Europe’s data protection convention, known as “Convention 108”. It was the first binding international law concerning individuals’ rights to the protection of their personal data. Happy Data Protection Day!

