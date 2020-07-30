giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
DATA PRIVACY DURING PANDEMICS: A SCORECARD APPROACH FOR EVALUATING THE PRIVACY IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 MOBILE PHONE SURVEILLANCE PROGRAMS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 30 luglio 2020 Source: RAND Corporation. Published: 7/2020.
This 164-page report evaluates the short- and long-term privacy harms associated with the use of mobile phone surveillance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, including political, economic, and social harms. The authors consider whether two potentially competing goals can be achieved concurrently: the use of mobile phones as public health surveillance tools to help manage COVID-19 and future public health crises, and the protection of privacy and civil liberties.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23213

